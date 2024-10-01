Police: Missing persons case involving Utah Guardsman considered ‘suspicious’

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Police said Monday a missing persons case involving a Utah Guardsman was “suspicious” after his truck was discovered only a couple blocks from his home.

Matthew Johnson, 51, was initially reported missing by his wife on Sept. 20, according to Cottonwood Heights Police Sgt. Gary Young.

Though detectives had utilized numerous investigative means to attempt to find Johnson, Young said those efforts had proven unsuccessful until officers located his truck Monday morning in the area of 3100 East and Fort Union Blvd.

“Here’s your car that you drive to work every day, it’s now located a block from your house,” Young said. “It arouses our suspicion.”

Investigators as of Monday evening were beginning the process of going over the vehicle for any possible evidence.

Young said Johnson, a father who is employed with the Utah National Guard, was on leave but was supposed to return to his work on Sept. 23. He said his lengthy disappearance was believed to be completely out of character.

Troubles with his marriage

Neighbors, who wished not to be identified, said Johnson and his wife had been working toward a divorce.

They said they had seen Johnson’s truck in his driveway facing the garage and then backed completely into the garage on Sept. 20, but all communication from the man had ceased after that day.

Police confirmed they had visited the house previously for civil matters.

Young said Johnson’s wife had been cooperative with the investigation.

Johnson was being described as 5 feet 9 inches and 178 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. However, police said he kept his hair cut short in a balding haircut.

“We’ve checked phone and other avenues we would investigate and we’re not getting anything from him,” Young said. “We’re checking with neighbors and possibly some doorbell cameras.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Johnson’s location to contact the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at 801-944-7100.

“We will follow up on all viable leads,” Young said. “Maybe social media and maybe this step right here will lead us to somebody who knows where he’s at.”