BYU Center Connor Pay Provides Injury Update, Timeline For Return

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football will be without star center Connor Pay in October.

The fifth-year senior suffered an injury early in BYU’s 34-28 win over Baylor this past Saturday in Waco.

Pay, a team captain for a BYU squad that is 5-0 and ranked No. 17 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, spoke with The KSL Sports Zone’s Jeremiah Jensen and Alex Kirry on “JJ & Alex” for his weekly interview and provided an update on his injury status.

“Kind of unfortunate, the first play of our second series of the game, [I was] doing a zone combo block that I’ve done a million times,” Pay said to JJ & Alex on the KSL Sports Zone. “Unfortunately, planted tried to put force through my foot, and it popped on me a little bit. So, unfortunately, I fractured my foot.”

Pay was carted off the McLane Stadium field last Saturday. When he returned to the sideline, he was on crutches and sporting a boot on his left foot.

Sonny Makasini replaced Pay in the Baylor game. The former Timpview High product emerged as BYU’s backup center to Pay late in fall camp in August. Makasini has primarily been BYU’s starting right guard this season.

Timeline for Connor Pay to return

As for Pay, he laid out what’s next in his recovery.

“I’ll have surgery this week. They’ll put a screw in it. And a six-week timetable is the goal.”

A six-week timetable would put Pay on a pace to return for one of the biggest games on BYU’s schedule this season.

“Looking at the Utah game for a return,” Pay said.

BYU travels to face rival Utah in Salt Lake City for the first time as Big 12 foes on November 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

As for this week, BYU has a bye to get their offensive line situation in order in preparation for the 3-1 Arizona Wildcats, who are fresh off an upset win over Utah at Rice-Eccles last week.

Pay’s impact on the BYU football offensive line

At the end of BYU’s win over Baylor, the Cougars had an offensive line that featured Makasini at center and Bruce Mitchell at right guard, with usual starters Caleb Etienne, Weylin Lapuaho, and Brayden Keim rounding out the rest of the five-man unit.

Pay has started in 38 games along the offensive line during his career at BYU.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound center is the sixth highest-rated pass-blocking center in college football by Pro Football Focus’ grading system.

In the leadup to last week’s week game at Baylor, KSL Sports caught up with BYU offensive line coach/Run Game Coordinator TJ Woods and asked him about Pay’s impact on BYU’s offensive front.

“He’s as smart of a football player as I’ve ever coached,” said TJ Woods to KSL Sports last week before the Baylor game. “He’s like having a coach out on the field, which is huge.”

