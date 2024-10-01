On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Center Connor Pay Provides Injury Update, Timeline For Return

Sep 30, 2024, 9:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU football will be without star center Connor Pay in October.

The fifth-year senior suffered an injury early in BYU’s 34-28 win over Baylor this past Saturday in Waco.

Pay, a team captain for a BYU squad that is 5-0 and ranked No. 17 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, spoke with The KSL Sports Zone’s Jeremiah Jensen and Alex Kirry on “JJ & Alex” for his weekly interview and provided an update on his injury status.

“Kind of unfortunate, the first play of our second series of the game, [I was] doing a zone combo block that I’ve done a million times,” Pay said to JJ & Alex on the KSL Sports Zone. “Unfortunately, planted tried to put force through my foot, and it popped on me a little bit. So, unfortunately, I fractured my foot.”

Pay was carted off the McLane Stadium field last Saturday. When he returned to the sideline, he was on crutches and sporting a boot on his left foot.

Sonny Makasini replaced Pay in the Baylor game. The former Timpview High product emerged as BYU’s backup center to Pay late in fall camp in August. Makasini has primarily been BYU’s starting right guard this season.

Timeline for Connor Pay to return

As for Pay, he laid out what’s next in his recovery.

“I’ll have surgery this week. They’ll put a screw in it. And a six-week timetable is the goal.”

A six-week timetable would put Pay on a pace to return for one of the biggest games on BYU’s schedule this season.

“Looking at the Utah game for a return,” Pay said.

BYU travels to face rival Utah in Salt Lake City for the first time as Big 12 foes on November 9 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

As for this week, BYU has a bye to get their offensive line situation in order in preparation for the 3-1 Arizona Wildcats, who are fresh off an upset win over Utah at Rice-Eccles last week.

Pay’s impact on the BYU football offensive line

At the end of BYU’s win over Baylor, the Cougars had an offensive line that featured Makasini at center and Bruce Mitchell at right guard, with usual starters Caleb Etienne, Weylin Lapuaho, and Brayden Keim rounding out the rest of the five-man unit.

Pay has started in 38 games along the offensive line during his career at BYU.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound center is the sixth highest-rated pass-blocking center in college football by Pro Football Focus’ grading system.

In the leadup to last week’s week game at Baylor, KSL Sports caught up with BYU offensive line coach/Run Game Coordinator TJ Woods and asked him about Pay’s impact on BYU’s offensive front.

“He’s as smart of a football player as I’ve ever coached,” said TJ Woods to KSL Sports last week before the Baylor game. “He’s like having a coach out on the field, which is huge.”

The interview with Connor Pay on JJ & Alex will air on Tuesday at 4 p.m. (MDT) on The KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLsports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Center Connor Pay Provides Injury Update, Timeline For Return

An injury update from BYU center Connor Pay on his injury.

13 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley Scores First TD With Miami Dolphins

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley saw his first action with the Miami Dolphins in week four and ran in a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pete Rose, Baseball’s Banned Hits Leader, Has Died At Age 83

Pete Rose, baseball’s career-hits leader and fallen idol who undermined his Hall of Fame dreams by gambling, has died. He was 83.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Corner Canyon QB Helaman Casuga Narrows College Commitment To Three Schools

Four-star Corner Canyon football quarterback Helaman Casuga narrowed his college commitment decision down to three schools on Monday.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Guard Keyonte George Experiences ‘Small Lake City’

Jazz guard Keyonte George can consider himself a true Utahn after experiencing "Small Lake City" firsthand.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tij Iginla Impresses Coach, Teammates In Utah Hockey Club Preseason Debut

While it wasn't an official regular season NHL debut, 2024 No. 6 overall pick Tij Iginla laced up his skates and put on the Utah Hockey Club sweater for the first time in his young career. Following his initial NHL minutes, Utah head coach André Tourigny and several of Iginla's teammates were impressed with what they saw.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU Center Connor Pay Provides Injury Update, Timeline For Return