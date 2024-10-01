Utah Jazz Media Day 2024-25: Odds And Ends

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz Media Day 2024-25 is in the books as the team prepares to officially open training camp on Tuesday.

The Jazz will host their first preseason game on Friday against the New Zealand Breakers as part of a six-game exhibition schedule.

While the team’s willingness to embrace a full-on youth movement was the main story of Jazz Media Day, here are other odds and ends of note from the event.

Best Anecdotes From Jazz Media Day

Lauri Markkanen Passed On Netflix

This tip was given to me by Matti Liljaniemi, a Finnish journalist for koripallo.com who told me Markkanen had passed on starring in Netflix’s “Starting 5” which followed Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jayson Tatum throughout the 2023-24 season.

Markkanen confirmed he passed on doing a show with Netflix, and though he didn’t confirm it was “Starting 5,” he said he didn’t know any other show the production company had made.

Lauri Markkanen said he was approached to work with Netflix for their venture into an NBA-specific show, but decided to pass. Wanted to focus on keeping this season on track and minimizing distractions. Plus he’s pretty private in his personal life.#takenote | @utahjazz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2024

“I just know my personality, it would have been too much,” Markkanen said. “So I just wanted to focus on playing basketball and being with our team or with no other people around.”

Markkanen also expressed frustration with the media after none of us asked him about the new “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry” ride at Universal Studios.

I have to admit, I’ve never read the Harry Potter series, and I’m more of a Disney fan.

Cody Williams Might Not Know How Good He Is

There is tangible excitement about all three rookies at Jazz training camp, but a consistent message is that Cody Williams will need some coaching to recognize how good he is.

Williams was the most gifted player at Colorado last year but found himself deferring to fellow NBA players KJ Simpson and Tristan Da Silva towards the end of the season.

That will be even easier to do in the NBA, but the Jazz will be better served if he’s not afraid to call his own number every now and again.

Regardless, he’s been praised for his feel (both his actual shooting touch and his understanding of the game) so far in open gym.

Isaiah Collier Might Be Most Ready Day One

It’s not difficult to see why Isaiah Collier was the top recruit in the country coming out of high school with his NBA-ready build.

The USC product is built like an NFL running back and his speed and playmaking in the open floor have turned heads inside the team’s practice facility.

Isaiah Collier on what he brings to the @utahjazz: “I’m a great passer, IQ is very high. That’s what I’m looking forward to bringing to the team, just being a true PG.”#takenote — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2024

Collier has always been diplomatic about his less-than-ideal landing spot at USC, but admitted he was excited about this new opportunity with the Jazz.

“The biggest thing I didn’t really get to showcase for real in college I’ll say was being a true point guard,” Collier said. “I feel like I’m a great passer, IQ is very high, so I mean, that’s what I’m looking forward to just bringing the team.”

The Jazz were plagued by low-IQ decisions and poor passing last season, so if Collier can live up to his own billing he could help the team earlier than might have been expected.

Jordan Clarkson Likes Filipowski

The Jazz had several opportunities to trade their draft picks in June but instead opted to make three selections for the second consecutive year.

Jordan Clarkson gave that decision a thumbs-up, especially for the Filipowski selection in the second round.

“I’m going to go on the line for that one, Flip is really talented,” Clarkson said.

Filipowski was the fourth-ranked player coming out of high school before committing to Duke where he played two seasons.

Kyle Filipowski on his three-point shot: “It’s a huge priority for me, I think the coaches have made it clear, it’s a pretty big priority for them, too.” #takenote | @utahjazz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2024

“Him making a play for somebody else was the thing that stuck out more than anything,” Clarkson added. “I was like, yo, his shooting for him, everything is amazing, but him putting the ball on the ground and breaking the defense down and then making a pass was like something that I haven’t seen before.”

Filipowski acknowledged that in their limited time together the two had found a bond on the floor.

“I had a pretty good day playing alongside him, it was good,” Filipowski said. “We got to build that team chemistry.”

With a frontcourt featuring Markkanen, Walker Kessler, John Collins, Taylor Hendricks, and Drew Eubanks, it might be difficult for Filipowksi to find the floor early in the season, but Clarkson has confidence in the rookie.

“Flip right now, if he was like let’s throw him in the game, put him in the jersey, we going to war with him for sure, he’s ready,” Clarkson said.

Hendricks Has Gotten Bigger, Sensabaugh Has Gotten Smaller

The early returns for Brice Sensabaugh and Taylor Hendricks have been promising.

Coach Will Hardy said Hendricks added 21 points of good weight to his frame, while Sensabaugh has trimmed down.

Neither player had an ideal start to their careers as they dealt with injuries ahead of the NBA Draft, but with healthier summers this year they’re better prepared for their sophomore seasons.

After up and down showings as rookies, the Jazz seemed legitimately excited about the two former first-round draft picks at media day.

Micah Potter Might Get A Gold Medal

As a member of the Select Team ahead of the Olympics, Micah Potter isn’t sure if he’ll get a gold medal for Team USA’s performance in Paris.

Regardless, he’s satisfied with two other souvenirs he got from his time playing alongside the biggest stars in the world.

“The whole team signed my one white jersey that I wore in the games that I played in,” Potter said, “and then LeBron gave me a pair of his game-worn shoes — a note to me — because we’re both from Northeast Ohio, so we kind of made that connection.”

Not bad for an undrafted player on a two-way contract.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops