On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Draper City police searching for man after overnight assault

Oct 1, 2024, 7:29 AM

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)...

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

DRAPER — After police say an assault occurred overnight in Draper, they asked for the public’s help Tuesday morning in their search for the suspect.

The Draper City Police Department said the assault happened near 700 East and 12100 South. DCPD asked people in the area around midnight to relay any information to them.

Further, police said they’re looking for a man who is approximately 6 foot 1 inch in height, with a “bushy beard, bald or short hair, possibly wearing black tennis shoes.” No further information on the man was provided.

Police asked for any information to be relayed to Detective Christopher Boruch at 801-840-4000.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police are searching for more information after a body was found at Jordanelle State Park in Utah o...

Mary Culbertson

Detectives seeking tips in Jordanelle State Park homicide investigation

Detectives released the latest information in a Jordanelle State Park homicide investigation, which unfortunately has not been enough to find a suspect.

1 hour ago

FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)...

Mary Culbertson

Draper City police searching for man after overnight assault

After an overnight assault in Draper, police are looking for a suspect, and asking for help from the public.

4 hours ago

Nancy Wilcox stands in front of a carport in this undated family photo. (Jamie Hayden)...

Dave Cawley

Ted Bundy myths: folklore surrounds case of first Utah victim, 50 years later

Susie Nelson vividly remembers the night her big sister Nancy Wilcox vanished 50 years ago.

13 hours ago

A report from the Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council reports of counterfeit air bags, counterfe...

Matt Gephardt

Authorities seizing more dangerous fake car parts

A report from the Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council reports of counterfeit air bags, counterfeit brake pads, counterfeit wheels and other knock-off parts that American consumers may be buying unwittingly for their cars.

13 hours ago

Police said Monday a missing persons case involving a Utah Guardsman was “suspicious” after his...

Andrew Adams

Police: Missing persons case involving Utah guardsman considered ‘suspicious’

Police said Monday a missing persons case involving a Utah guardsman was “suspicious” after his truck was discovered only a couple blocks from his home.

14 hours ago

The office of Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill and the Salt Lake City Prosecutor’s Off...

Brianna Chavez

Program helping people with multiple criminal offenses having promising results

The office of Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill and the Salt Lake City Prosecutor’s Office sponsored the Familiar Faces Court within the Salt Lake City Justice Court last year. 

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Draper City police searching for man after overnight assault