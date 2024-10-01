Draper City police searching for man after overnight assault

DRAPER — After police say an assault occurred overnight in Draper, they asked for the public’s help Tuesday morning in their search for the suspect.

The Draper City Police Department said the assault happened near 700 East and 12100 South. DCPD asked people in the area around midnight to relay any information to them.

Further, police said they’re looking for a man who is approximately 6 foot 1 inch in height, with a “bushy beard, bald or short hair, possibly wearing black tennis shoes.” No further information on the man was provided.

Police asked for any information to be relayed to Detective Christopher Boruch at 801-840-4000.