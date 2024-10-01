Instant ROI, Dylan Guenther Is ‘The Full Package’ For Utah Hockey Club

SALT LAKE CITY – Following his sizable eight-year contract extension with the Utah Hockey Club last week, forward Dylan Guenther has already been busy proving his worth in the preseason. With two appearances through the first four games, Guenther has already lit the lamp three times and may be providing a preview of what is to come.

Dylan Guenther’s journey with the Utah Hockey Club

Guenther is a 21-year-old right wing from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Drafted No. 9 overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2021, Guenther is one of the brightest young stars for the organization and will be a key building block for the team moving forward.

After a few years of development in the WHL and AHL with impressive offensive production, it all came together for the young forward last season as he registered 18 goals and 17 assists in 45 appearances with the Coyotes.

Full story: Get To Know The Utah Hockey Club: Who is Dylan Guenther?

With such an obviously high ceiling, the Utah Hockey Club locked Guenther up for nearly the next decade, which is already proving to be a great investment.

“Dylan is elite in every aspect on and off the ice,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “He is a young, highly skilled forward with a shot that’s evolving into one of the best in the NHL. He’s also a first-class person with a strong determination to be great. We look forward to having Dylan as a core player for this organization for many years to come.”

Guenther has shined in the preseason for UHC

In his two appearances so far, Guenther has earned every bit of that new contract as he’s not only scored three goals, but he’s also been a facilitator and constant danger in the offensive zone.

Related: The Hat Trick: Dylan Guenther, Clayton Keller Bury Avalanche In Dominant UHC Victory

In addition to his blistering shot which has grabbed the attention of players around the league, Guenther is also remarkably talented in terms of putting himself in dangerous positions, moving without the puck, drawing defensemen and facilitating.

According to Utah forward and four-time All-Star Clayton Keller, Guenther is a teammate he is always looking for on the offensive end.

“He can definitely shoot it, and he is super easy to play with. So, he’s a guy that I am always looking for. He knows how to get open, and he’s got a good shot too,” Keller told KSL Sports.

Like Keller said, Guenther can certainly shoot the puck which has already been on full display during the preseason. As demonstrated against the Colorado Avalanche, he can absolutely rip it on net but rarely loses accuracy, even on the slapshot.

Through the blender, great movement, teed up by Sergachev, and Guenther blasts it home. Beautifully done and something that should become a regular occurrence.

With such a blistering yet accurate shot, Keller has rarely seen one like it.

“I haven’t seen many guys shoot the puck like he does. So effortless and super simple. He just shoots it so hard and he’s very accurate. So, it’s one of the best I’ve seen.”

On top of his two goals on Sunday night, Guenther also assisted Keller on a beautifully crafted cross-ice pass after drawing several defenders.

Are Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther the next great Utah duo???

“He’s good everywhere. His shot is special, and he can also make plays with the puck. He’s got the full package and is a super talented player,” Keller added.

Dylan Guenther is looking to “deliver” for the Utah Hockey Club

With such a dynamic and versatile shooting ability, Guenther recognizes what he can do for the club but isn’t concerned about setting specific personal benchmarks. Rather, he just wants to continue getting better and deliver for the team when he’s in scoring situations.

“I’m still a young guy…so just trying to get better every day. Whether its practice or a game, being able to critique my game and doing whatever I can the next day to improve in areas all over the ice,” Guenther told KSL Sports.

“As a shooter, I just try to find the open ice wherever it is…and I’m looking to deliver most the time,” he added.

While he has received a lot of praise for his shot before even playing an entire 82-game season, Guenther is determined to get better and has paid close attention to some of the premier goal scorers in the league such as Auston Matthews and David Pastrnak.

According to Guenther, it’s all about being a diverse goal scorer.

“There’s lots of guys,” Guenther said. “The guys who are kind of driving the bus now, like Matthews and Pastrnak. Watching them and seeing how they score. I think the thing about goal scoring is that you have to diversify and be able to score all over the ice. So, just continuing to try and work on scoring from all areas, getting inside a little more and getting some greasy goals too.”

As the preseason continues and eventually transitions into the regular season, fans shouldn’t be surprised to see Guenther light the lamp at a high rate of success. With a full season ahead of him for the first time in his young career, Guenther should have a breakout year and will provide a glimpse of what’s to come for the next decade in Salt Lake City.

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their preseason against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at the SAP Center. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

