Pac-12 Officially Adds Gonzaga Bulldogs To New-Look Conference

Oct 1, 2024, 9:36 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 continues adding to its ranks, formally accepting an application from the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Bulldogs will begin playing under the Pac-12 banner on July 1, 2026.

The Pac-12 and Gonzaga announced their newly formed partnership on Tuesday, October 1.

“We are delighted to welcome Gonzaga into the Pac-12 as they embark with us on this incredible path ahead,” remarked Commissioner Teresa Gould. “President McCulloh and Athletics Director Chris Standiford not only bring strategic expertise and forward thinking to the conference, but they are two incredible leaders who care deeply about student success and fortifying student-athlete academic and athletic experiences. Today represents an exciting milestone for the Pac-12 as we welcome another outstanding institution with a rich history of success into our league.” 

RELATED: Diana Sabau Discusses Utah State’s Future In Pac12

“Following discussions with Pac-12 member presidents, I believe membership will represent an opportunity to participate in building a conference that imagines new, forward-thinking ways to support student-athletes in a rapidly changing collegiate sports landscape,” said Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh.

“Partnerships with a new group of universities can also assist in our student recruitment and enrollment efforts, create opportunities for academic collaboration with new faculty colleagues, and attract more students who value an excellent education distinctively rooted in our Jesuit identity and tradition,” McCulloh continued. “I am particularly excited about the opportunities partnering with this group of institutions can offer our students, faculty, and staff for multi-institutional collaboration.”

RELATED: Pac-12 Sues Mountain West Over Poaching Fees

The Zags bring a rich history of basketball tradition to an already top-heavy hoops conference. Since 2019, the Gonzaga men’s and women’s basketball programs have combined to win 86.7 percent of their games.

“This is a great day for Gonzaga University,” said Gonzaga Athletics Director Chris Standiford. “We are excited to join a conference with great tradition and a commitment to innovating during this evolving time in collegiate athletics. I’d like to thank Commissioner Teresa Gould for her leadership as these talks progressed earnestly over the weekend, our alignment became evident and our vision shared.”

RELATED STORIES

Following College Athletics With KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of college athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSLSports Feed

