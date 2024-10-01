Detectives seeking tips in Jordanelle State Park homicide investigation

HIDEOUT, Wasatch County — Homicide investigators are asking for the public’s aid after a man was found dead at Jordanelle State Park Thursday. Police believe a passenger inside a Jeep shot and killed the man after a road rage incident.

Patrick Hayes found dead

At approximately 9:30 p.m., investigators said they learned the victim, 61-year-old Patrick Hayes left Midvale and traveled toward his home east of Park City. Investigators did not say more specifically the route he took.

Later, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Hayes pulled up on the north side of the park in his 2022 Volkswagen Taos. It appeared to have been damaged in a collision “just prior to his death,” according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators learned through a video recording that Hayes stopped and a Jeep stopped behind him. The Jeep was either a Gladiator or a Rubicon, but investigators could not specify based on the evidence. The color and year of the Jeep were also not specified.

“Mr. Hayes approached the Jeep and confronted the driver,” the sheriff’s office said. “The driver of the Jeep drove toward Hayes. An occupant of the Jeep shot Mr. Hayes and the Jeep left the scene.”

Information needed

Investigators said they are searching for information about aggressive driving or a collision involving the Jeep and Hayes’ Volkswagen between 9:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

“We’re at a point in this investigation that we need the public’s help …” Sheriff Jared Rigby said. “We want to bring those responsible for Mr. Hayes’ death to justice and we need your help … If you were traveling on the night of Sept. 25, and saw this vehicle, call us immediately. If you have a camera in your vehicle or fixed to your property and were in the area between Midvale and park City on this night, please review the recordings and call us with any sightings of a Jeep Gladiator or Rubicon.”

Any relevant information can be relayed to the sheriff’s office at 435-654-1411.