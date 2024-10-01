On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Man hospitalized following paragliding accident

Oct 1, 2024, 11:46 AM | Updated: 12:48 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

LOGAN A 29-year-old man was hospitalized Monday following a paragliding accident in northern Utah, police said.

According to a news release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to the Young Ward area around 11 a.m. The accident occurred in the area of 2900 West and 600 North.

The release further states that the victim, a resident of Boulder, Utah, had multiple fractured bones and was transported to Logan Regional Hospital. Later, the victim was transported by helicopter to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.

Two juveniles who witnessed the accident told police it appeared to be an accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Man hospitalized following paragliding accident

Man hospitalized following paragliding accident