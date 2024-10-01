Man arrested for investigation of attempted discharge of a firearm

WILLARD, Box Elder County— Deputies with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office say a 40-year-old man has been arrested for investigation of attempted felony discharge of a firearm.

On Monday, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot at a trailer park located 8615 S. U.S. Highway 89.

According to the probable cause statement, deputies had been called to the same location a few hours earlier for a report of shots fired.

As deputies were investigating the latest report, Jared Francis Judd approached the deputies and informed them that he had heard the gunshot.

As Judd spoke with police, he allegedly told them that he had fired two shots a couple of hours earlier.

The probable cause statement further stated that Judd had apparently been trying to shoot someone, who was sitting on the tailgate of a truck. Judd allegedly claimed that the person was holding a rifle.

However, the probable cause statement also added that there was no person sitting on the back of the truck.

Additionally, Judd admitted to police to taking five adderall pills, according to the probable cause statement.

Police also said that Judd told them he was under his truck when he allegedly fired the two shots.

“Two 9mm casings were found on the passenger side of the truck,” the probable cause statement read.

After obtaining a serach warrant, police seized multiple guns and ammunition from Judd’s home.

Police are asking that Judd be held in jail without bail.