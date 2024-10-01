Orem driver charged with running over man in Provo

PROVO — An Orem man is now facing a criminal charge accusing him of running over a man who had fallen in the street and not stopping to help.

Jose Santos Sandoval, 53, was charged Monday in 4th District Court with failing to stop at an accident involving death, a third-degree felony. The charge was filed nearly a year after the incident occurred.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2023, investigators say Brian Keith Coltharp, 43, attempted to cross the road at the intersection of 500 West and Center Street in Provo when he fell and remained on the ground.

Sandoval was driving a van on 500 West when surveillance video shows he “approaches the intersection, and (the) brake lights flash before the van strikes (Coltharp), still lying in the road. The video shows the van bumping up and down as it runs over (Coltharp). The van brakes and slows but does not stop,” according to charging documents.

Several blocks away, another surveillance camera recorded the van stopping at a gas station. Two people got out and looked at the vehicle before putting air in the front driver’s side tire and leaving, the charges allege.

Police were able to trace the van to Sandoval, who claimed he thought he had hit a pile of rocks, according to the charges.

However, detectives say there was blood and torn clothing around the tire and wheel well. Furthermore, prosecutors say the intersection was well lit, and at least four other people called 911 to report Coltharp in the road, “indicating that he was visible and clearly” could be identified as a person, the charges say.