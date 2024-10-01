Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 7

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our winner this week is Lone Peak High School quarterback Kepa Niumetolu.

Utah County Player of the Week – Kepa Niumetolu, QB (Lone Peak)

Niumetolu and the Lone Peak Knights made the short trek to American Fork High School last Friday for a rivalry matchup. The Cavemen jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter as quarterback David Gaisford tossed two touchdown passes. The Knights roared to life offensively in the second quarter as Niumetolu led them on five touchdown drives. He threw four touchdown passes in the second quarter alone as Lone Peak took a 35-14 lead to the locker room.

The second half started out as a defensive affair with neither team able to gain much traction. American Fork scored late in the third quarter and the two teams traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Niumetolu added his fifth and final touchdown of the game on a 48-yard touchdown to Jasean Mayberry. Lone Peak improved to 6-1 on the season with the 49-28 victory and remained unbeaten in region play. Niumetolu finished the game completing 12-of-19 passes for 252 yards, five touchdowns and one interception while adding 28 yards rushing.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

