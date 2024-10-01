On the Site:
Jazz To Host Scrimmage At Hill Airforce Base

Oct 1, 2024, 12:29 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will be hosting a private scrimmage at Hill Air Force Base on Saturday, October 5.

The team announced the scrimmage on Tuesday as it opened training camp at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus.

Jazz To Scrimmage At Hill Air Force Base

Saturday’s scrimmage will be played in front of active and retired military members and their families, allowing them a private look at the 2024-25 Jazz roster.

The scrimmage will begin at noon and all active and retired military members in attendance will receive a ticket voucher to attend a Salt Lake City Stars G League game this season.

The Jazz previously scrimmaged at the Warriors Fitness Center at Hill Airforce Base ahead of the 2017 schedule.

The scrimmage will come one day after the Jazz open the preseason at the Delta Center against the New Zealand Breakers.

Utah Jazz Preseason Schedule

The Jazz will play three home, and three road games during their preseason schedule.

Here’s a look at the full breakdown for the Jazz beginning in early October.

October 4: Utah Jazz vs. New Zealand Breakers – 7 p.m. MST

October 7: Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets – 7 p.m. MST

October 10: Utah Jazz @ Dallas Mavericks – 6 p.m. MST

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

