NATIONAL NEWS

John Amos, star of ‘Good Times’ and ‘Roots,’ dead at 84

Oct 1, 2024, 12:54 PM | Updated: 12:55 pm

FILE - John Amos poses for a portrait on May 11, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/...

FILE - John Amos poses for a portrait on May 11, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LISA RESPERS FRANCE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)John Amos, the actor known for his role as the family patriarch on the hit sitcom “Good Times” and the adult Kunta Kinte in the famed miniseries “Roots,” has died, according to a statement from his son shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

Amos died in Los Angeles of natural causes, his son, K.C. Amos, said in his statement to the publication. He was 84.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Amos for comment.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” the statement read. “He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

