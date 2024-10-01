On the Site:
Yellow Lake Fire ruled as ‘human caused’, fire officials say

Oct 1, 2024, 1:11 PM | Updated: 1:26 pm

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uintah Mountains on Sept. 30, 2024....

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uintah Mountains on Sept. 30, 2024. (Chopper 5)

(Chopper 5)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

TIMBER LAKES, Wasatch County — The growing wildfire in the Uinta Mountains was caused by humans, according to Utah Fire Info.

“The fire has been determined to be human caused, but it is still under investigation. More information will be released once the final investigation report has been finalized,” Utah Fire Info said in its Tuesday report.

Utah Fire Info said the Yellow Lake Fire is 2,474 acres and uncontained. About 230 people responded to the fire, which included ground crews, aircraft, engines, water tenders, and bulldozers.

On Monday, the fire forced a multiday closure of state Route 35 and evacuation orders for nearby campgrounds.

Officials told KSL TV that heavy timber, the lack of moisture in the summer, and the unusual heat wave are some of the reasons the Yellow Lake Fire is so large and hard to extinguish.

 

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uintah Mountains on Sept. 30, 2024. (Chopper 5)

Michael Houck

Yellow Lake Fire ruled as ‘human caused’, fire officials say

The growing wildfire in the Uinta Mountains was caused by humans, according to Utah Fire Info.

3 hours ago

