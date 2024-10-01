3 people hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on I-15
Oct 1, 2024, 1:25 PM | Updated: 4:32 pm
(Utah Highway Patrol)
DRAPER — A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the right three lanes on northbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake County.
The Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at milepost 292 at 11400 South.
The UHP also said three people have been transported to the hospital. The UHP said one of the victims is in serious condition, the other two suffered moderate injuries.
This is a developing story and may be updated.