Pilates instructor ordered to repay 15 years of disability benefits
Oct 1, 2024, 1:36 PM
(Yuri A, Shutterstock)
A pilates instructor living in Taylorsville was sentenced to a year of home detention Monday after Social Security agents found her exercise videos on social media while claiming disability benefits.
