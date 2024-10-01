SEG Announces Delta Center Fan Experience Improvements, Updates On Arena Renovations

SALT LAKE CITY—The Smith Entertainment Group announced a series of in-arena improvements focusing on fan enjoyment at NBA and NHL games at Delta Center. Enhanced food and beverage options and an expanded Team Store are just some things fans will notice at the 33-year-old arena.

Utah Hockey Club begins its inaugural season when they welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to Delta Center on Tuesday, October 8. The Utah Jazz open the 2024-25 regular season against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center on Wednesday, October 23.

These inaugural pucks are FANTASTIC. They will be for sale.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/23fA0WksYU — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 1, 2024

New Food At Delta Center

Local pizza spot MOZZ Pizza is one of the new food additions fans can look for. Seventy percent of the food and beverage options in the arena will be sourced from local restaurants such as JDawgs, Iceberg Drive Inn, Cubby’s, and more.

Delta Center also now features a ‘VS. Menu’ that features unique dishes inspired by visiting teams. Imagine Detroit-style Deep Dish when the Red Wings are in town or smoked BBQ when Lone Star State teams come calling.

SEG also previously announced a $2 and $3 menu for select, fan-favorite concessions like water, hot dogs, and popcorn.

Mobile Ordering Options

Delta Center features a mobile ordering option through the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club apps.

Fans can order from their seats through the apps by visiting deltacenter.com/order or scanning QR codes near each concession’s location. They will then be notified by SMS (text) message, email, or digital video board when their order is available for pickup.

Delta Center is a cash-free experience. Fans can convert cash into pre-paid credit cards without transaction fees at kiosks located throughout the arena.

Delta Center Team Store Expansion

Fans with money burning a hole in their pockets will have plenty of options to buy UHC and Utah Jazz gear. With both franchises introducing new color schemes, the Team Store at the arena’s main entrance has been expanded by 1,500 square feet. The extra space allows for a wider selection of UHC and Jazz merchandise.

Here’s your Utah Hockey Club hat wall inside the main team store on the first level. Some new hats have showed up since the preseason opener 🧢👀#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/EdkUoxDNjd — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 1, 2024

The main level Team Store will also feature four new entry points directly accessible from the outdoor plaza.

Utah Hockey Club will have an exclusive store on the fifth level, directly adjacent to Portal EE. The Jazz Nike store is on main level three, near Portal H.

The Team Store is open to the public Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. MT on non-event days.

Team Store Jerseys

With the Jazz opting for a mountain-themed color rebrand, some fans are itching to get their hands on the new threads. Beginning in November, the Jazz purple ‘City Edition’ jersey will be available for purchase. The black ‘Statement’ jerseys will not be available until January 2025.

Some Utah Jazz apparel news: The new purple jazz city jersey will be available for purchase in November of 2024 while the new black statement will be available in January 2025. The association white and icon purple are anticipated to be available for purchase in August 2025. pic.twitter.com/UAzPQdqEeh — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 1, 2024

UHC fans will find a large variety of player sweaters at the beginning of the season. The jerseys of Dylan Guenther, Clayton Keller, Mikhail Sergachev, and others will line the shelves in October, with customizable options available later in the season.

Update on which Utah Hockey Club sweaters will be carried this season: Guenther, Sergachev, Keller, Crouse, O’Brien, Cooley, and Hayton. They are waiting on a “few more” as well. Sweaters will also be customizable later in the season with any rostered player. Per NHL rule, the… — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 1, 2024

Delta Center Renovations

“Over the past five months, Level 1 of Delta Center underwent significant renovations to create new family hospitality areas, a dedicated locker room for the Utah Hockey Club, an updated Jazz locker room, newly configured NBA and NHL visiting locker rooms, and shared facilities for NBA and NHL coaches and league officials,” Smith Entertainment Group wrote in a press release.

Follow Pro Sports in Utah with KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24