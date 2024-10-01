On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

SEG Announces Delta Center Fan Experience Improvements, Updates On Arena Renovations

Oct 1, 2024, 1:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY—The Smith Entertainment Group announced a series of in-arena improvements focusing on fan enjoyment at NBA and NHL games at Delta Center. Enhanced food and beverage options and an expanded Team Store are just some things fans will notice at the 33-year-old arena.

Utah Hockey Club begins its inaugural season when they welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to Delta Center on Tuesday, October 8. The Utah Jazz open the 2024-25 regular season against the Memphis Grizzlies at Delta Center on Wednesday, October 23.

New Food At Delta Center

Local pizza spot MOZZ Pizza is one of the new food additions fans can look for. Seventy percent of the food and beverage options in the arena will be sourced from local restaurants such as JDawgs, Iceberg Drive Inn, Cubby’s, and more.

Delta Center also now features a ‘VS. Menu’ that features unique dishes inspired by visiting teams. Imagine Detroit-style Deep Dish when the Red Wings are in town or smoked BBQ when Lone Star State teams come calling.

RELATED: Reduced Concession Prices For Jazz And UHC Games At Delta Center

SEG also previously announced a $2 and $3 menu for select, fan-favorite concessions like water, hot dogs, and popcorn.

Mobile Ordering Options

Delta Center features a mobile ordering option through the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club apps.

Fans can order from their seats through the apps by visiting deltacenter.com/order or scanning QR codes near each concession’s location. They will then be notified by SMS (text) message, email, or digital video board when their order is available for pickup.

Delta Center is a cash-free experience. Fans can convert cash into pre-paid credit cards without transaction fees at kiosks located throughout the arena.

Delta Center Team Store Expansion

Fans with money burning a hole in their pockets will have plenty of options to buy UHC and Utah Jazz gear. With both franchises introducing new color schemes, the Team Store at the arena’s main entrance has been expanded by 1,500 square feet. The extra space allows for a wider selection of UHC and Jazz merchandise.

The main level Team Store will also feature four new entry points directly accessible from the outdoor plaza.

Utah Hockey Club will have an exclusive store on the fifth level, directly adjacent to Portal EE. The Jazz Nike store is on main level three, near Portal H.

The Team Store is open to the public Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. MT on non-event days.

Team Store Jerseys

With the Jazz opting for a mountain-themed color rebrand, some fans are itching to get their hands on the new threads. Beginning in November, the Jazz purple ‘City Edition’ jersey will be available for purchase. The black ‘Statement’ jerseys will not be available until January 2025.

UHC fans will find a large variety of player sweaters at the beginning of the season. The jerseys of Dylan Guenther, Clayton Keller, Mikhail Sergachev, and others will line the shelves in October, with customizable options available later in the season.

Delta Center Renovations

“Over the past five months, Level 1 of Delta Center underwent significant renovations to create new family hospitality areas, a dedicated locker room for the Utah Hockey Club, an updated Jazz locker room, newly configured NBA and NHL visiting locker rooms, and shared facilities for NBA and NHL coaches and league officials,” Smith Entertainment Group wrote in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Follow Pro Sports in Utah with KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

JJ & Alex: BYU Should Be In Mix For The College Football Playoff

The Cougars have surpassed preseason expectations at 5-0, can they keep it up?

60 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: What Was Biggest Surprise From Media Day?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at the biggest surprise to come out of the team's media day.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s No. 1 Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev Is Also A ‘Big Piece’ Of Their Offense

While the Utah Hockey Club was persistent in their efforts to bring in premier defensive talent this past summer on the trade market, they scored big time when they landed two-time Stanley Cup Champion Mikhail Sergachev. Not only will he be the club's top defenseman, but he will also be a huge piece of their offense moving forward.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 8

Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football 2024 Week 7 Recap

Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

SEG Announces Delta Center Fan Experience Improvements, Updates On Arena Renovations

The Smith Entertainment Group announced a series of in-arena improvements focusing on fan enjoyment at NBA and NHL games.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

SEG Announces Delta Center Fan Experience Improvements, Updates On Arena Renovations