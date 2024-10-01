On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football 2024 Week 7 Recap

Oct 1, 2024, 2:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind discussed the wild five-overtime game between Beaver and North Summit, Fremont’s upset win over Davis, Skyridge’s upset win over Lehi, Crimson Cliffs’ winning streak, and much more.

Watch the full recap in the video at the top of the story.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Lone Peak High School, where the Knights will host the Skyridge Falcons. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, October 4. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

JJ & Alex: BYU Should Be In Mix For The College Football Playoff

The Cougars have surpassed preseason expectations at 5-0, can they keep it up?

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: What Was Biggest Surprise From Media Day?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at the biggest surprise to come out of the team's media day.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s No. 1 Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev Is Also A ‘Big Piece’ Of Their Offense

While the Utah Hockey Club was persistent in their efforts to bring in premier defensive talent this past summer on the trade market, they scored big time when they landed two-time Stanley Cup Champion Mikhail Sergachev. Not only will he be the club's top defenseman, but he will also be a huge piece of their offense moving forward.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 8

Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football 2024 Week 7 Recap

Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

SEG Announces Delta Center Fan Experience Improvements, Updates On Arena Renovations

The Smith Entertainment Group announced a series of in-arena improvements focusing on fan enjoyment at NBA and NHL games.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football 2024 Week 7 Recap