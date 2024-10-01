Boys & Girls Club program director arrested for sexting 5-year-old boy

MURRAY — The program director for the Murray Boys & Girls Club was arrested for allegedly sending sexual texts to a boy and attempting to meet with him.

Patrick Robert Baker, 25, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of second-degree felony charges of sodomy on a child, enticing a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the police affidavit.

Investigators reported that Baker used the internet and text messages to arrange to contact what he believed to be a 5-year-old boy.

According to the affidavit, when Baker arrived at a location to meet with the boy on Monday, investigators confronted him, and Baker attempted to run. Investigators reported that they had to tackle Baker to the ground to arrest him.

The affidavit stated that Baker admitted to investigators that he had inappropriate images of children on his phone, which was confirmed by police.

On Tuesday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake issued a statement saying Baker was terminated and barred from all club facilities and programs.

The safety and protection of the young people we serve is always our absolute highest priority, and we take any situation that might impact their well-being very seriously. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake has learned of the recent arrest of a former employee. Upon learning this information, this individual was immediately terminated and is now barred from all Club programming and facilities. We remain both shocked and deeply concerned by this very serious matter as crimes involving children run counter to everything our mission stands for – our hearts are with any victim and their family. We plan to offer our full cooperation to authorities as needed. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake is committed to the highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity and does not tolerate inappropriate or illegal activity on the part of any staff member, volunteer, or youth member. All employees must undergo a thorough criminal background check prior to hire and annually, and all supervisory procedures are designed to ensure the maximum safety and protection of Club members and staff. As this is an active police matter, we are unable to offer further comment. Our commitment to our Club members, their families, and our community is unwavering. – Amanda Ree Gardner, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake

The arrest documents list that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was a part of the arrest. Documents stated that Baker was a U.S. citizen but was born in Germany.

KSL TV has contacted ICE for further details on its involvement in this arrest.

Child abuse resources:

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

Help with Children

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.

Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org.

The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov.

The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.