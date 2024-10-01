KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 8

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 8 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 8 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 8

Dropped out of Top 25: Northridge Knights (#20), Stansbury Stallions (#21), Alta Hawks (#22), Green Canyon Wolves (#23).

25. Grantsville Cowboys, 6-1, 2-0 3A North (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. Ogden, 17-0.

Next Up: @ No. 7 Morgan on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

24. Sky View Bobcats, 5-2, 3-0 Region 11 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win at Bear River, 20-14.

Next Up: @ No. 8 Ridgeline on Thursday, October 3 at 7:00 PM.

23. Springville Red Devils, 5-2, 2-1 Region 7 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. Wasatch, 20-6.

Next Up: @ No. 17 Maple Mountain on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM.

22. American Fork Cavemen, 2-5, 0-2 Region 3 (#18)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 1 Lone Peak, 49-28.

Next Up: @ Pleasant Grove on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

21. Park City Miners, 6-1, 3-1 Region 10 (#24)

Previous Result: Win vs. Cottonwood, 63-0.

Next Up: @ Jordan on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM.

20. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, 5-2, 3-0 Region 9 (#25)

Previous Result: Win at No. 21 Stansbury, 24-21.

Next Up: vs. Hurricane on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

19. Richfield Wildcats, 7-0, 2-0 3A South (#19)

Previous Result: Win at Carbon, 46-14.

Next Up: vs. Manti on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM.

18. Fremont Silverwolves, 5-2, 2-0 Region 1 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 7 Davis, 19-10.

Next Up: vs. Syracuse on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM.

17. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles, 6-1, 2-1 Region 7 (#13)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 10 Orem, 30-28.

Next Up: vs. No. 23 Springville on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM.

16. West Panthers, 3-4, 3-0 Region 6 (#16)

Previous Result: Win vs. Skyline, 56-7.

Next Up: vs. Highland on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM.

15. Olympus Titans, 4-3, 3-1 Region 6 (#17)

Previous Result: Win at No. 22 Alta, 30-10.

Next Up: Bye Week

14. Weber Warriors, 5-2, 1-1 Region 1 (#15)

Previous Result: Win vs. Syracuse, 45-27.

Next Up: vs. Farmington on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM.

13. Spanish Fork Dons, 6-1, 3-0 Region 8 (#14)

Previous Result: Win at West Field, 49-20.

Next Up: @ Provo on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM.

12. Davis Darts, 5-2, 1-1 Region 1 (#7)

Previous Result: Loss at Fremont, 19-10.

Next Up: vs. Layton on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM.

11. Bountiful Redhawks, 6-1, 3-1 Region 5 (#12)

Previous Result: Win at Clearfield, 41-0.

Next Up: vs. Box Elder on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM.

10. Brighton Bengals, 6-1, 3-1 Region 6 (#11)

Previous Result: Win at East, 31-17.

Next Up: vs. Alta on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM.

9. Orem Tigers, 6-1, 2-0 Region 7 (#10)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 13 Maple Mountain, 30-28.

Next Up: @ Cedar Valley on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

8. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 7-0, 3-0 Region 11 (#9)

Previous Result: Win vs. Logan, 68-0.

Next Up: vs. No. 24 Sky View on Thursday, October 3 at 7:00 PM.

7. Morgan Trojans, 7-0, 2-0 3A North (#8)

Previous Result: Win at Ben Lomond, 72-0.

Next Up: vs. No. 25 Grantsville on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

6. Lehi Pioneers, 5-1, 1-1 Region 3 (#2)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 6 Skyridge, 20-16.

Next Up: vs. Westlake on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM.

5. Roy Royals, 7-0, 4-0 Region 5 (#5)

Previous Result: Win vs. Woods Cross, 33-14.

Next Up: @ Viewmont on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

4. Timpview Thunderbirds, 3-2, 2-0 Region 7 (#4)

Previous Result: Win vs. Cedar Valley, 40-10.

Next Up: @ Wasatch on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM.

3. Skyridge Falcons, 5-2, 2-0 Region 3 (#6)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 2 Lehi, 20-16.

Next Up: @ No. 1 Lone Peak on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

2. Corner Canyon Chargers, 6-1, 2-0 Region 2 (#3)

Previous Result: Win vs. Riverton, 49-21.

Next Up: vs. Copper Hills on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM.

1. Lone Peak Knights, 6-1, 2-0 Region 3 (#1)

Previous Result: Win at No. 18 American Fork, 49-28.

Next Up: vs. No. 3 Skyridge on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Lone Peak High School, where the Knights will host the Skyridge Falcons. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, October 4. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

Follow @kslsports