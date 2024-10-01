On the Site:
CRIME

Car tied to missing person’s case found in Starvation Reservoir, human remains found inside

Oct 1, 2024, 3:32 PM | Updated: 3:35 pm

Officials recovering the submerged vehicle from the Starvation Reservoir on Sept. 30, 2024....

Officials recovering the submerged vehicle from the Starvation Reservoir on Sept. 30, 2024. (Courtesy Cher Kemp

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

DUCHESNE — A car connected to the case of a man who had been missing for 20 years was found with human remains in the Starvation Reservoir.

According to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the United Search Corps, a non-profit group dedicated to finding missing persons, found the submerged car about 50 feet in Starvation Reservoir on Sunday.

The office said the car was connected to the case of Steven Willard Anderson, who went missing in June 2004.

“On September 30, a collaborative recovery effort involving the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office, United Search Corps, Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, Sparks Heavy Rescue, Atlas Towing, and the Utah Department of Natural Resources successfully retrieved the vehicle,” the office said in a written statement.

Steven Willard Anderson

Steven Willard Anderson has been missing since June of 2004. Investigators are working to identify remains found in Starvation Reservoir. He was 47 when he went missing. (DPS)

The office reported that human remains were found in the vehicle and detectives are working on identifying them.

“This was a complex recovery operation that required immense expertise to locate and recover this newly found evidence. This discovery would not be possible without the combined efforts of multiple agencies. Our gratitude goes out to all the agencies involved,” the office said.

Crime

