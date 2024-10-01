Crash on US 40 leaves two dead, including toddler

SALT LAKE CITY — A crash on U.S. Highway 40 has left two people dead, including a woman and a three-year-old girl on Tuesday.

A post on the department’s X account states that the crash occurred at mile 36 of Highway 40, closing the roadway in both directions while first responders managed the incident.

Lieutenant Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol confirmed the crash, stating that a total of two vehicles were involved, a white pickup truck and a blue passenger car.

Roden said that the incident was a head-on collision. One other occupant, a juvenile inside the passenger car, survived in an unknown condition.

Highway patrol didn’t immediately provide conditions or injury totals for the occupants in the pickup truck involved in the collision.

Pictures sent to KSL TV from viewers show that a University of Utah air ambulance has responded to the incident.

This is a breaking news story, and may be updated with new information.