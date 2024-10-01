On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Mailbag: What Was Biggest Surprise From Media Day?

Oct 1, 2024, 3:37 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at the biggest surprise to come out of the team’s media day.

Each week we will send out a prompt on X asking for the questions you have about the Jazz.

Then, we’ll respond to as many as we can in that week’s mailbag.

Listen to all of our Utah Jazz Media Day Interviews here

Mailbag: What Was Biggest Surprise From Jazz Media Day?

Question: What was the biggest surprise from Media Day?

Answer: The name I have been surprised to hear more about both on the record and behind the scenes is Brice Sensabaugh.

As a former 28th overall pick, with a tricky injury history, and a bit of a difficult game to adapt to the NBA, Sensabaugh was a high-upside swing for the fence pick out of Ohio State.

Those guys can fall out of the league quickly in favor of safer, more proven NBA veterans who simply eat minutes on the back end of a roster.

Instead, Sensabaugh seems to have some momentum entering year two.

From what the coaching staff and front office have said, and what I saw with my own eyes, Sensabaugh is coming into the season with a thinner, stronger frame.

That’s a good sign for the guard who suffered a finger injury during summer league, an injury he could have used as an excuse to skip hard work this offseason.

The former Buckeye did shoot well during Summer League knocking down 40 percent of his 15 attempts, but turned the ball over an alarming 4.3 times per game.

Early reports are that Sensabaugh has continued to shoot well in open gym, and his decision-making has improved.

Remember, Sensabaugh shot 40 percent from three in college and 90 percent from the free-throw line as a rookie, so there’s proof of concept for him as a shot-maker.

If he can start to knock down threes in the NBA, limit his turnovers, and figure out some defensive fundamentals, he could be a solid contributor.

Question: Did you catch vibe from any of the ‘vet players’ that they were kind of annoyed by all the questions and talk about the young players?

Answer: I didn’t get that vibe, in fact, this team felt more in sync with the youth movement than they did at any point last year.

But let’s be clear about one thing, the only veteran the Jazz need to make sure is happy is Lauri Markkanen, and even he’s not guaranteed to be on the roster in three years when the team has fully emerged from this rebuild.

While the Jazz will certainly do their best to maintain a copacetic locker room where everyone can work together, the NBA is a competitive business, and the coaching staff will inevitably hurt some players’ feelings as they maximize their priorities.

The good news for the Jazz is that while some starting roles may be up for grabs, there shouldn’t be a significant dropoff in minutes per game for last year’s veterans.

Markkanen played 33 minutes, Jordan Clarkson played 30, John Collins played 28, and Collin Sexton played 27.

Subtract those from the 240 total minutes a night, and the Jazz still have 122 minutes left to split among the next six players in Will Hardy’s traditional 10-man rotation, and that’s if everyone is healthy.

So while I don’t think anyone in the locker room expects the team to compete for a playoff spot which might be frustrating, the veterans should feel comfortable knowing they’ll get plenty of playing time this season even with the youth movement underway.

Want to ask questions in next week’s mailbag? Give us a follow at @kslsports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

JJ & Alex: BYU Should Be In Mix For The College Football Playoff

The Cougars have surpassed preseason expectations at 5-0, can they keep it up?

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: What Was Biggest Surprise From Media Day?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at the biggest surprise to come out of the team's media day.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club’s No. 1 Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev Is Also A ‘Big Piece’ Of Their Offense

While the Utah Hockey Club was persistent in their efforts to bring in premier defensive talent this past summer on the trade market, they scored big time when they landed two-time Stanley Cup Champion Mikhail Sergachev. Not only will he be the club's top defenseman, but he will also be a huge piece of their offense moving forward.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 8

Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind High School Football 2024 Week 7 Recap

Week 7 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books and KSL Sports Rewind has a full recap.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

SEG Announces Delta Center Fan Experience Improvements, Updates On Arena Renovations

The Smith Entertainment Group announced a series of in-arena improvements focusing on fan enjoyment at NBA and NHL games.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Jazz Mailbag: What Was Biggest Surprise From Media Day?