Giant nude marionette of Donald Trump removed from outside of Las Vegas

Oct 1, 2024, 6:16 PM

The 43-foot nude statue of former President Donald Trump that was placed outside of Las Vegas on Se...

The 43-foot nude statue of former President Donald Trump that was placed outside of Las Vegas on Sept. 30, 2024. (KSNV)

(KSNV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

LAS VEGAS — A 43-foot nude statue of former President Donald Trump was set up outside of Las Vegas’s Interstate 15 and has sparked conversations in the community before it left for another state on Tuesday. Some Las Vegas residents said they thought it was weird.

The anonymous artist’s spokesperson told KSNV, an NBC affiliate along with KSL TV, that the 6,000-pound statue is titled “Crooked and Obscene.” The spokesperson said the artist wants to ignite a political conversation for communities in presidential election swing states like Nevada.

Las Vegas residents told KSNV they instantly knew who the statue was and that it looked well made. However, they are confused about what the artist is trying to say and calling it “weird.”

“I think it’s an interesting piece of art. Is it a political statement? I don’t know what it is, but, hey, Vegas, anything will happen in Vegas,” one resident told KSNV’s Ambar Rodriguez.

The 43-foot nude statue of former President Donald Trump that was placed outside of Las Vegas on Sept. 30, 2024. (KSNV)

The Nevada Republican Party released a statement on social media, calling the statue “political theater” and asking if the Nevada Democratic Party “supported this kind of behavior.”

“While families drive through Las Vegas, they are forced to view this offensive marionette, designed intentionally for shock value rather than meaningful dialogue,” the Republican Party said on X.

Politics & Elections

