‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz dead at 60

Oct 1, 2024, 5:48 PM

BY ALLI ROSENBLOOM, CNN


(CNN)Frank Fritz, who appeared on the History Channel antiques collector show “American Pickers,” has died, according to his co-presenter and “American Pickers” creator Mike Wolfe. Fritz was 60.

Wolfe said in a statement posted to his Facebook page on Tuesday that Fritz died on Monday, writing that he’s known Fritz for more than half of his life and that he was “a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny.”

“The same off-camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself,” Wolfe added. “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home.”

CNN has reached out to Fritz’s manager for further comment.

CNN has not been able to confirm a cause of death. Fritz’s passing comes two years after Wolfe announced on his Instagram page that Fritz had been hospitalized due to suffering a stroke.

Fritz appeared alongside Wolfe on “American Pickers,” a popular series on the History Channel that chronicled the pair as they traveled across the country looking for valuable antiques to restore and resell in their antique shops. The show premiered in 2010.

“We are saddened to share that our friend and beloved member of The HISTORY Channel and American Pickers family, Frank Fritz, has passed away on September 30, 2024. Frank filmed American Pickers for over a decade,” a representative for the History Channel and Cineflix Production, producers of “American Pickers,” told CNN in a statement on Tuesday.

“We will always remember ‘the bearded charmer’ and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes. Our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.”

