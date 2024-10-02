On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Breeze to add flights from Provo to Orlando after launching new Washington DC service

Oct 1, 2024, 6:05 PM | Updated: 6:42 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Breeze Airways already offers nonstop flights that help Utah County residents reach Disneyland, but its newest route out will make it easier to reach Walt Disney World too.

The Utah-based airline announced Tuesday that it will begin a new service linking the state’s second-busiest airport to Orlando International Airport beginning in December. The announcement was made as the company celebrated new service connecting Provo to Washington, D.C.

“It’s an exciting day for us,” said Breeze founder and CEO David Neeleman, referencing both new routes.

The airline will fly from Provo to Orlando every Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday starting on Dec. 21. One-way fares start at $79 for passengers who purchase tickets for flights between Dec. 21 of this year and May 13, 2025, by Oct. 10.

The new route will ultimately make it easier to travel to Walt Disney World — located just outside of Orlando — but it could also help BYU fans reach Cougars games at Big 12 foe Central Florida University, which is also in Orlando.

The new route won’t be up and running in time for fans to see the No. 17 Cougars play at Central Florida’s FBC Mortgage Stadium on Oct. 26, but it could offer easier access to future games against the Knights.

On top of new Washington, D.C., service, Breeze also offers service linking Provo to cities in Arizona, California, Colorado, New York and Texas.

