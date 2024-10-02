On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Second-alarm house fire underway in Salt Lake City

Oct 1, 2024, 8:06 PM | Updated: 8:09 pm

Firefighters on scene battling a house fire near 500 N 1000 West in Salt Lake City (Avi Robledo, KS...

Firefighters on scene battling a house fire near 500 N 1000 West in Salt Lake City (Avi Robledo, KSL TV)

(Avi Robledo, KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Fire Department units are on scene at a second-alarm house fire near 500 N 100 West.

Captain Scott Jepperson with the department said that units are still battling the blaze. One person has been rescued from the home so far. That rescue operation automatically triggered the second-alarm activation, as a preemptive measure.

That occupant was treated for minor injuries and transported to the University of Utah hospital.

Jepperson also said that firefighters on the scene were still on the offensive, due to an ongoing fire in the attic of the home.

This is a breaking story and may be updated as more information becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Firefighters on scene battling a house fire near 500 N 1000 West in Salt Lake City (Avi Robledo, KS...

Alexander Campbell

Second-alarm house fire underway in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Fire Department units are on the scene of a second-alarm house fire near 500 N 1000 West which resulted in a rescue operation.

3 minutes ago

Kali Parkinson, 18, was seriously injured in a rollover accident that killed classmate Sawyer Sherk...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Utah Tech students in fatal Snow Canyon crash identified

The Utah Tech University student killed on Sept. 25 night in the deadly rollover in Snow Canyon State Park has been identified as 19-year-old Sawyer Sherk.

19 minutes ago

A pump jack operates on the Navajo Nation reservation near Montezuma Creek in San Juan County on Fr...

Alexander Campbell

EPA fines oil company $5.5 million, must upgrade facilities in Utah

Ovintiv, a Denver-based oil drilling company, was fined $5.5 million on Monday for violations of the Clean Air Act.

42 minutes ago

The DC-7C airliner took off from McChord Air Force Base on June 3, 1963, with 101 passengers and cr...

Feliks Banel, KSL Podcasts

Unsolved History episode 1: ‘Brothers’

When Greg Barrowman waved goodbye to his teenage brother Bruce at an airfield, he had no idea that the events that would transpire on that day would affect his family for the next six decades.

44 minutes ago

A group of Utah Pharmacists met with local and federal leaders Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, asking for he...

Shelby Lofton

‘We’re facing a crisis’: Utah pharmacists ask lawmakers, federal officials for help

A group of Utah Pharmacists met with local and federal leaders Tuesday asking for help with pricing. 

1 hour ago

Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it will begin a new service linking Provo to Orlando, beginni...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Breeze to add flights from Provo to Orlando after launching new Washington DC service

Breeze Airways already offers nonstop flights that help Utah County residents reach Disneyland, but its newest route out will make it easier to reach Walt Disney World too.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Second-alarm house fire underway in Salt Lake City