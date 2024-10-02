Second-alarm house fire underway in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Fire Department units are on scene at a second-alarm house fire near 500 N 100 West.

Captain Scott Jepperson with the department said that units are still battling the blaze. One person has been rescued from the home so far. That rescue operation automatically triggered the second-alarm activation, as a preemptive measure.

That occupant was treated for minor injuries and transported to the University of Utah hospital.

Jepperson also said that firefighters on the scene were still on the offensive, due to an ongoing fire in the attic of the home.

This is a breaking story and may be updated as more information becomes available.