On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Utah law professor takes cover during Iran rocket attack against Israel

Oct 1, 2024, 10:22 PM

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY ANDREW ADAMS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY—A University of Utah law professor said he and his family took cover in an underground safe room in Jerusalem Tuesday as Iran fired dozens of rockets at Israel.

Amos Guiora — also considered an expert on topics like national security, geopolitics and international law—told KSL TV he had to scramble with family members as air raid sirens were sounding.

“The booms were very, very loud—I mean, they were very loud,” Guiora said.

He said it wasn’t until roughly 20 minutes that everyone received an ‘all-clear.’

“It’s not pleasant,” Guiora said of his time in the bunker. “You’re constantly checking your phone to see where it’s hitting, where it’s landing, if there are injuries.”

Officials said the missile attack was largely intercepted.

Guiora acknowledged the move from Iran was an escalation and would likely only complicate the already complex situation in the region.

“(It’s) the equivalent of a seven-front war—Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis in Yemen, we’ve attacked obviously inside Iran, attacked in Syria and in the West Bank, don’t forget the West Bank, there is Palestinian terrorism and Jewish terrorism,” Guiora said.

He didn’t believe a broader conflict would emerge from the latest attack.

“I’ve always thought that the Iranian regime, for all of the bluster—highly rational regime and very cognizant of its limits,” Guiora said. “Nobody’s going to win here. It’s not going to resolve itself in a shooting war.”

Guiora hoped, somehow, cooler heads would eventually prevail.

“There will be a need for some kind of diplomatic resolution, which will be difficult, complex, challenging,” Guiora said. “There will be a lot of screaming and yelling in the room. That’s the only way forward.”

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

A university of Utah law professor said he and his family took cover in Jerusalem Tuesday as Iran f...

Andrew Adams

Utah law professor takes cover during Iran rocket attack against Israel

A University of Utah law professor said he and his family took cover in an underground safe room in Jerusalem Tuesday as Iran fired dozens of rockets at Israel.

3 hours ago

An Iranian flag is carried under the Azadi (Freedom) monument tower in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday, Feb...

Kevin Liptak, Jeremy Diamond, MJ Lee, Arlette Saenz, Kylie Atwood, Jennifer Hansler, Pauline Lockwood and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

IDF says Iran has launched missiles toward Israel

Missiles have been launched from Iran toward Israel, according to statement from Israel’s military.

16 hours ago

Umm Mohammed and her five-year-old son escaped the Israeli bombardment of southern Lebanon, displac...

Tamara Qiblawi and Jomana Karadsheh, CNN

Devastation on the streets of Lebanon after days of Israeli bombardment

A look at the aftermath of a massive bombardment by the Israeli military in Beirut where hundreds of thousands of civilians live.

2 days ago

School officials participate in ribbon cutting for the Snoezelen Room a the Al-Basma Special Educat...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

BYU helps provide multi-sensory room at school for special education in Jerusalem

The BYU Jerusalem Center celebrated the opening of a new multi-sensory room to benefit children in a special education school.

2 days ago

Mariel Colon wears a creation as part of the April Black Diamond Spring Summer 2025 collection, in ...

Megan Janetsky, Associated Press

She defended ‘El Chapo.’ Now this lawyer is using her narco-fame to launch a music career

Riding in a black SUV with tinted windows, lawyer Mariel Colón rolls up to the gates of a remote mansion, strolling past a security guard side-by-side with Emma Coronel, the wife of notorious drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

3 days ago

Rescuers transfer a survivor into an ambulance after a landslide set off by torrential rains smashe...

JOHN NEDY, Associated Press

Landslide leaves 12 dead and 2 missing at gold mine in Indonesia

Torrential rains smashed down into an unauthorized gold mining operation on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island, killing at least 12 people.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah law professor takes cover during Iran rocket attack against Israel