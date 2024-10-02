On the Site:
EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Parents want known gang members barred from attending in-person school

Oct 1, 2024, 11:04 PM

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


SANDY — There was not a dry eye in the room as Kian Hamilton’s mother addressed the Canyons District School board Tuesday night. Her son, a 16-year-old, was stabbed to death by another teen police say is a known violent gang member.

She was joined by a room full of other parents who wanted much stricter guidelines on teens with violent records or known gang affiliations and their ability to attend school.

Dawn Alley’s son Kian was killed in late August near Jordan High School by another teen after a fight broke out. She will never forget when he called her.

“He said, ‘Mom, I’ve been stabbed, I love you,'” she recalled the night in front of a full board room and the Canyons School District School Board.

Following Kian Hamilton's death, Canyons School District parents push to have students with gang affiliation removed from classrooms, and enroll online. (KSL TV) Kian Hamilton, a Jordan High School baseball player, was killed by who police said was a known gang member. (KSL TV) Kian Hamilton was 16-years-old when he was killed by another teenager. (KSL TV) Kian Hamilton's dad, Jason Moldonado, said he is used to being a baseball dad. (KSL TV) Following Kian Hamilton's death, parents are pushing for safety in schools. (KSL TV) Kian Hamilton was killed at age 16, by another teenager known to have gang affiliation. (KSL TV)

“He was my only son and my whole future my whole life,” Alley said. Jason Moldonado stood by his wife’s side as she spoke. Outside the meeting, his emotions were still raw. “I’m just a baseball dad and my son was killed and that’s why we’re here,” he told KSL TV.

The death brought hundreds of teens from across the valley to a vigil. Now, parents want changes in who can be allowed to attend school in person. One suggestion at the meeting was to force those with violent records to attend online school.

David Gatti’s son was friends with Kian. He believes removing the violent offenders would eliminate a big part of the problem.

“They’re not going to meet at a big tax-payer-funded gang club every day,” Gatti said.

Dr. Rick L Robbins is the superintendent of the Canyons School District. At the end of the public comments, he expressed his condolences and his commitment to school safety. His comments got loud applause from Moldonado.

He said online learning could be a reality. He also said the district started working on other safety measures immediately following the stabbing. Those measures include additional resource officers and the requirement for students to check in at the main office if they come into the school, among others. He said some changes will require laws at the state level and he encouraged the parents to find lawmakers to fight for them.

The hard truth is no change in policy will bring Kian back, they hope their advocacy work can stop other families from experiencing the devastating loss of their son.

“No mother deserves to live the way I’m living right now,” Alley said. “Because I’m living in hell.”

The superintendent also encouraged the parents to fight for changes in the law at the state level.

16-year-old Christopher Cazares De la Rosa is facing murder charges for Kian’s death, as an adult.

