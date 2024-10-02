Motorcyclist killed in Provo crash

PROVO — A man riding a motorcycle died Wednesday after a “serious” crash in Provo, according to the Provo Police Department.

Janna-Lee Holland with Provo police said the crash occurred at 800 N. 500 West just after 6 a.m. A car traveling north along 500 West was attempting a left turn onto 800 North when the motorcyclist traveling on 500 West struck the side of the car.

Holland said the motorcyclist was taken to Utah Valley Hospital where he died a short time later from the injuries he sustained. Holland said the driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.

All directions of traffic were closed for approximately 2.5 hours, but police said roads were reopened as of 9 a.m.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.