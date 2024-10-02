On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in Provo crash

Oct 2, 2024, 7:59 AM | Updated: 9:50 am

A motorcyclist diedafter a crash in Provo on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024. (Provo Police Department)...

A motorcyclist diedafter a crash in Provo on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024. (Provo Police Department)

(Provo Police Department)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

PROVO — A man riding a motorcycle died Wednesday after a “serious” crash in Provo, according to the Provo Police Department.

Janna-Lee Holland with Provo police said the crash occurred at 800 N. 500 West just after 6 a.m. A car traveling north along 500 West was attempting a left turn onto 800 North when the motorcyclist traveling on 500 West struck the side of the car.

Holland said the motorcyclist was taken to Utah Valley Hospital where he died a short time later from the injuries he sustained. Holland said the driver of the car is cooperating with investigators.

All directions of traffic were closed for approximately 2.5 hours, but police said roads were reopened as of 9 a.m.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter SORREL took part in the recovery of debris from Flight 293 in the Gulf ...

Feliks Banel, KSL Podcasts

Unsolved History episode 2: ‘The Wreckage’

In episode two, Scott Williams and aviation historians find out what a search for the DC-7C might reveal.

7 minutes ago

Rocky Mountain Power announced an outage in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Rocky Mount...

Mary Culbertson

Nearly 6,000 without power in Salt Lake City

Rocky Mountain Power announced an outage in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

2 hours ago

A motorcyclist diedafter a crash in Provo on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024. (Provo Police Department)...

Mary Culbertson

Motorcyclist killed in Provo crash

A motorcyclist died after a crash in Provo on Wednesday Oct. 2, 2024.

3 hours ago

The KSL Investigators looked into claims from four candidates vying to be Utah’s next attorney ge...

Daniella Rivera, Deanie Wimmer and Annie Knox, KSL TV

Truth Test: Fact-checking claims from candidates for Utah Attorney General

The KSL Investigators looked into claims from four candidates vying to be Utah’s next attorney general.

4 hours ago

Following Kian Hamilton's death, Canyons School District parents push to have students with gang af...

Debbie Worthen

Parents want known gang members barred from attending in-person school

There was not a dry eye in the room as Kian Hamilton's mother addressed the Canyons District School board Tuesday night. Her son, a 16-year-old, was stabbed to death by another teen police say is a known violent gang member.

12 hours ago

A draft rendering of what a plaza outside of the Delta Center could look like in downtown Salt Lake...

Carter Williams, KSL.com and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

SLC finalizes deal with Smith Entertainment Group

Utah's capital has all but finalized an agreement with Smith Entertainment Group on a plan to completely change downtown Salt Lake City.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Motorcyclist killed in Provo crash