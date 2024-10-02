Nearly 6,000 without power in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 6,000 customers were without power in Salt Lake City Wednesday morning, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The power company said an outage was affecting approximately 5,961 customers as of 8:45 a.m. The cause of the outage was not announced at that time.

Jona Whitesides with RMP said the outage was caused by a transformer lockout, which is “like blowing a fuse in your house,” he said. Crews were investigating and working towards resolving the problem.

The estimated clearance time was set for before 3:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.