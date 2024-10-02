On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Regional war is effectively here. What Israel does next will be pivotal

Oct 2, 2024, 9:52 AM

A woman reads the Quran at the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Be...

A woman reads the Quran at the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MICK KREVER, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) In the days after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, fears ran high of a regional war. The conflict would not be contained in Gaza, the thinking went –  Hezbollah would attack Israel from the north, the Houthis from Yemen, and Iranian proxies from Iraq. Israel would be forced to respond, it would come into direct conflict with Iran, and the wider war would be upon us.

Nearly one year later, all those things have come to pass. A day after Iran launched its largest ever ballistic missile attack on Israel – and as Israeli troops battle Hezbollah fighters on the ground in Lebanon – regional war is effectively here. The big question now is: Will it escalate, or cool?

Israel’s leaders stand at a juncture. When Iran first staged a missile attack in April, in retaliation for an Israeli strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Israel was restrained, striking only an Iranian air defense installation in response.

But Iran’s attack on Tuesday night was unprecedented in its ferocity. Despite some strikes on Israeli bases, damage was minimal, nearly all missiles were intercepted, and one person – a Palestinian man struck by shrapnel in the Israeli-occupied West Bank – was killed.

Israel now faces a choice, a former senior Israeli military official told CNN: “Are you responding to the intention or to the results?”

Iran’s government has “absolutely no interest in a broader war,” government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said Wednesday, adding that the country restrained itself after the assassination in July of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran “despite demands” from its people to respond.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ridden a string of assassinations around the Middle East to a remarkable political rehabilitation. Israel’s bombing campaign in Lebanon has devastated the civilian population – displacing more than 1 million people – but has achieved a long-coveted goal of at least temporarily neutering a persistent threat to the north. Why not seize the moment to weaken the patron state itself, Iran?

“The elimination of Nasrallah is a necessary condition in achieving the objectives we have set: Returning the residents of the north safely to their homes and changing the balance of power in the region for years,” Netanyahu said in the wake of a massive strike in Beirut last month that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Two days later, he addressed Iranians themselves, saying, “when Iran is finally free, and that moment will come a lot sooner than people think, everything will be different.”

His stance is in tune with Israeli public opinion too. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is leading the charge pushing for a maximalist response to Tehran’s attack, proposing that Israel bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities, which the US and others say are responsible for a weapons program, a charge Iran has long denied.

“Sometimes history knocks on your door and you’ve got to seize the moment,” he told CNN on Tuesday. “If we don’t do it now, I don’t see it ever happening.”

Iran’s two arms to fight Israel – Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon – “are temporarily paralyzed,” Bennett said. “So it’s like a boxer out in the ring without arms for the next few minutes. Now is the time that we can attack, because Iran is fully vulnerable.”

That response, of course, carries with it the danger of the unknown. Hezbollah is certainly weakened, but no one knows for certain how much capacity it still has. The US government believes that Iran could build a bomb in just weeks once it decides to do so. Short of the nuclear option, Tehran has other ways of applying further pressure on Israel and its allies. Escalating responses could spiral completely out of anyone’s control and drag allies into the fight.

The former senior Israeli military official explained that “there are always schools of thought.” Bennett’s, according to the official, is that “it’s time to neutralize the whole axis of evil. We started with Hamas, then Hezbollah. It is now the time for Iran, maybe Syria.”

The former official said they had no direct knowledge of Israel’s plans but requested anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

“Last night it seemed to me like it was going to be an overwhelming response,” they said. “This morning, I am getting messages that they are taking the time to think.”

A more restrained response would see Israel target a military facility, as Iran did on Tuesday in Israel.

“You could hit infrastructure, very similar to what happened in Yemen,” the former official, referring to an Israeli bombing campaign on the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah on Sunday. “National export of oil, or anything else.”

The unknown factor is how far Israel’s most important ally – the United States – will go in supporting its response.

“We have made clear that there will be consequences — severe consequences — for this attack, and we will work with Israel to make that the case,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. “It is too early for me to tell you anything publicly in terms of our assessment or in terms of what our expectations are of the Israelis or the advice that we would give them.”

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

A woman reads the Quran at the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Be...

Mick Krever, CNN

Regional war is effectively here. What Israel does next will be pivotal

In the days after Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, fears ran high of a regional war. The conflict would not be contained in Gaza, the thinking went – Hezbollah would attack Israel from the north, the Houthis from Yemen, and Iranian proxies from Iraq. Israel would be forced to respond, it would come into direct conflict with Iran, and the wider war would be upon us.

2 hours ago

A university of Utah law professor said he and his family took cover in Jerusalem Tuesday as Iran f...

Andrew Adams

Utah law professor takes cover during Iran rocket attack against Israel

A University of Utah law professor said he and his family took cover in an underground safe room in Jerusalem Tuesday as Iran fired dozens of rockets at Israel.

13 hours ago

An Iranian flag is carried under the Azadi (Freedom) monument tower in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday, Feb...

Kevin Liptak, Jeremy Diamond, MJ Lee, Arlette Saenz, Kylie Atwood, Jennifer Hansler, Pauline Lockwood and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

IDF says Iran has launched missiles toward Israel

Missiles have been launched from Iran toward Israel, according to statement from Israel’s military.

1 day ago

Umm Mohammed and her five-year-old son escaped the Israeli bombardment of southern Lebanon, displac...

Tamara Qiblawi and Jomana Karadsheh, CNN

Devastation on the streets of Lebanon after days of Israeli bombardment

A look at the aftermath of a massive bombardment by the Israeli military in Beirut where hundreds of thousands of civilians live.

2 days ago

School officials participate in ribbon cutting for the Snoezelen Room a the Al-Basma Special Educat...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

BYU helps provide multi-sensory room at school for special education in Jerusalem

The BYU Jerusalem Center celebrated the opening of a new multi-sensory room to benefit children in a special education school.

2 days ago

Mariel Colon wears a creation as part of the April Black Diamond Spring Summer 2025 collection, in ...

Megan Janetsky, Associated Press

She defended ‘El Chapo.’ Now this lawyer is using her narco-fame to launch a music career

Riding in a black SUV with tinted windows, lawyer Mariel Colón rolls up to the gates of a remote mansion, strolling past a security guard side-by-side with Emma Coronel, the wife of notorious drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Regional war is effectively here. What Israel does next will be pivotal