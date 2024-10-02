On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Assigns Tij Iginla Back To Junior Team In WHL

Oct 2, 2024, 9:38 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Following a great first training camp experience and demonstrating a lot of potential, The Utah Hockey Club officially assigned 2024 first round draft pick Tij Iginla back to his junior team in Kelowna (WHL) on Wednesday morning.

Tij Iginla’s training camp experience

After missing the rookie camp and rookie faceoff tournament due to a lower-body injury, Iginla finally joined the Utah Hockey Club during the second week of training camp. In just a few practices and two preseason game appearances, Iginla impressed the coaching staff and several of his NHL teammates before ultimately returning to the juniors.

Upon his return from injury, Iginla looked really strong in Utah’s practices and hit the ice hard right from the start. He didn’t appear bothered by the injury and was excellent offensively. He looked comfortable, competed well and consistently demonstrated his elite offensive skillset.

“All the sudden he’s on the ice and it comes to you pretty quick why we drafted him so high,” Armstrong told KSL Sports. “You could see that in how he played yesterday and just his ability to finish and the high level of skill level that he has.”

“We’re really excited about getting him back on the ice and hopefully, if he keeps progressing, he’ll get a chance to play in an exhibition game. We’re not sure yet but let’s see how the injury goes,” Armstrong added.

As for his two preseason appearances, Iginla proved he can hang with NHL skaters and looked noticeably comfortable despite not registering a point on the scoring sheet. He was also consistently involved in the offensive zone for Utah and continued to demonstrate how dangerous he can be.

“He’s super talented,” Keller told KSL Sports. “You can tell right away. He shoots it very good as well. The first couple skates I was surprised at how hard and good he shoots it. He’s going to be a special player…a guy I’m looking forward to playing with soon.”

In two games, Iginla registered five shots on net.

RELATED STORIES

Iginla’s return to the Kelowna Rockets

For now, Iginla will return to the Kelowna Rockets in the WHL for another year in the juniors to continue his development.

Looking back at last season, Iginla absolutely scorched opposing nets for the Rockets with 47 goals and 37 assists in 64 appearances. If he can repeat that kind of production or even build upon it, Iginla will be trending towards an NHL roster in no time. He’ll also have a great chance to make Team Canada’s U20 roster for the World Juniors this winter.

Anticipating that Iginla continues to play the best hockey of his young career, he’ll likely follow a similar path to the pros as his Utah teammate Dylan Guenther, who spent a few seasons in the juniors before being called up to the AHL and eventually the NHL.

One thing is for sure though, Iginla was a great draft selection by Utah and boasts the greatest offensive potential of any of their recent draft picks.

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their preseason against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night at the Honda Center. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone.  Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: Say Hello To BYU At No. 1

The latest installment of Big 12 power rankings has BYU at the top.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Want To Ride A Zamboni At Utah Hockey Club’s Home Opener?

Have you ever wanted to field the icy breeze run through your hair while you ride shotgun on an NHL Zamboni in front of thousands of fans during the Utah Hockey Club's inaugural home opener? Here's your chance.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Assigns Tij Iginla Back To Junior Team In WHL

Following a great first training camp experience and demonstrating a lot of potential, The Utah Hockey Club officially assigned 2024 first round draft pick Tij Iginla back to his junior team in Kelowna (WHL) on Wednesday morning.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: UHC Sink Sharks, Rally Late Behind Yamamoto Goals For Fourth Preseason Victory

Despite conceding the first goal in a highly contested and fast paced hockey game, the Utah Hockey Club rallied late scoring three unanswered goals to defeat the San Jose Sharks 3-1. Thanks to a stellar team effort and a pair of goals by Kailer Yamamoto, the club improved to a 4-1 preseason record.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

JJ & Alex: BYU Should Be In Mix For The College Football Playoff

The Cougars have surpassed preseason expectations at 5-0, can they keep it up?

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: What Was Biggest Surprise From Media Day?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at the biggest surprise to come out of the team's media day.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Hockey Club Assigns Tij Iginla Back To Junior Team In WHL