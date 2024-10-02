Want To Ride A Zamboni At Utah Hockey Club’s Home Opener?

On the Site:
Oct 2, 2024, 10:21 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Have you ever wanted to feel the icy breeze run through your hair while you ride shotgun on an NHL Zamboni in front of thousands of fans during the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural home opener? Here’s your chance.

Ryan Smith invites fans to ride Zamboni at Utah Hockey Club game

A week before the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural home opener at the Delta Center on October 8, Ryan Smith invited followers on X to nominate fans for a chance to ride on one of the team’s Zambonis after warmups and during intermissions.

“@utahhockeyclub’s inaugural game is Tuesday, October 8th! We have a spot for 4 fans to ride on the Zamboni after warmups and during intermissions…Nominate a fan below who would love to ride the Zamboni and why you think we should pick them. Winners will be announced Friday!” Smith shared on his X account.

To nominate someone for this opportunity, fans need to respond directly to Smith’s post for a chance to be selected. Four winners will be announced on Friday.

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their preseason against the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night at the Honda Center. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone.  Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

