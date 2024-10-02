Police: Chase of a stolen truck ends with a bystander killed in crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Salt Lake City woman was killed Wednesday morning after a man driving a stolen truck crashed into her vehicle while he was fleeing from police.

West Valley City police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku told KSL TV that officers noticed the man smoking marijuana at a park near Fairbourn Station Promenade & Plaza and approached him.



While talking to the man, officers said he ran until he found an electrical worker’s truck, stole it outside the city hall’s parking lot, and hit the worker. The worker sustained minor injuries.

Vainuku said officers pursued the man but lost track of him in the Valley Fair Mall parking lot. Shortly later, officers spotted the truck parked in a nearby street and attempted to approach it, not knowing if the man was still inside.

Officers said the man fled again in the car and rammed into two police cars. He continued driving away and went northbound on 2400 West, which is a southbound-only street.



Vainuku said the man crashed into a 52-year-old woman’s car, rolling the stolen truck and killing her.

Officers arrested the man and took him into questioning Wednesday afternoon. He sustained minor injuries.

Police did not say if any officers were hurt in this chase. Vainuku said police would release more information about the man and his charges after he was booked into jail.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.