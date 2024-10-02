On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police: Chase of a stolen truck ends with a bystander killed in crash

Oct 2, 2024, 11:17 AM | Updated: 5:36 pm

The Salt Lake City woman's car, after a man crashed into it in West Valley City on Oct. 2, 2024....

The Salt Lake City woman's car, after a man crashed into it in West Valley City on Oct. 2, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — A Salt Lake City woman was killed Wednesday morning after a man driving a stolen truck crashed into her vehicle while he was fleeing from police.

West Valley City police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku told KSL TV that officers noticed the man smoking marijuana at a park near Fairbourn Station Promenade & Plaza and approached him.


While talking to the man, officers said he ran until he found an electrical worker’s truck, stole it outside the city hall’s parking lot, and hit the worker. The worker sustained minor injuries.

Vainuku said officers pursued the man but lost track of him in the Valley Fair Mall parking lot. Shortly later, officers spotted the truck parked in a nearby street and attempted to approach it, not knowing if the man was still inside.

Officers said the man fled again in the car and rammed into two police cars. He continued driving away and went northbound on 2400 West, which is a southbound-only street.


Vainuku said the man crashed into a 52-year-old woman’s car, rolling the stolen truck and killing her.

Officers arrested the man and took him into questioning Wednesday afternoon. He sustained minor injuries.

Police did not say if any officers were hurt in this chase. Vainuku said police would release more information about the man and his charges after he was booked into jail.

The rolled over truck that the man stolen. (KSL TV) The Salt Lake City woman's car, after a man crashed into it in West Valley City on Oct. 2, 2024. (KSL TV) One of the West Valley City police patrol cars being towed after being hit by the man. (KSL TV)

This is a breaking news story and may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

The outside of Kearns High School on Sept. 30, 2023....

Lauren Steinbrecher and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Police: Multiple reports of Kearns High School students being robbed at gunpoint

Police are investigating at least four cases of Kearns High School students being robbed at gunpoint just outside of the school.

3 hours ago

Martin Estrada, US Attorney for the Central District of California, announced federal charges again...

Josh Campbell and Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

Dozens of suspected White supremacist gang members arrested in Los Angeles area in domestic terrorism investigation

A total of 68 suspected gang members with ties to White supremacy were charged in the Los Angeles area Wednesday in a large-scale takedown, federal prosecutors said.

3 hours ago

The Salt Lake City woman's car, after a man crashed into it in West Valley City on Oct. 2, 2024....

Michael Houck

Police: Chase of a stolen truck ends with a bystander killed in crash

A Salt Lake City woman was killed after a man driving a stolen truck crashed into her vehicle while he was fleeing from police Wednesday morning.

6 hours ago

Following Kian Hamilton's death, Canyons School District parents push to have students with gang af...

Debbie Worthen

Parents want known gang members barred from attending in-person school

There was not a dry eye in the room as Kian Hamilton's mother addressed the Canyons District School board Tuesday night. Her son, a 16-year-old, was stabbed to death by another teen police say is a known violent gang member.

19 hours ago

Kali Parkinson, 18, was seriously injured in a rollover accident that killed classmate Sawyer Sherk...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Utah Tech students in fatal Snow Canyon crash identified

The Utah Tech University student killed on Sept. 25 night in the deadly rollover in Snow Canyon State Park has been identified as 19-year-old Sawyer Sherk.

22 hours ago

Officials recovering the submerged vehicle from the Starvation Reservoir on Sept. 30, 2024....

Michael Houck

Car tied to missing person’s case found in Starvation Reservoir, human remains found inside

A car connected to the case of a man who had been missing for 20 years was found with human remains in the Starvation Reservoir on Sunday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Police: Chase of a stolen truck ends with a bystander killed in crash