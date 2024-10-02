Man awarded after saving family in stopped car on freeway

SALT LAKE CITY — An aircraft mechanic with Utah’s Division of Aeronautics is being credited for saving the lives of a woman and two kids after their car was stopped on the freeway.

In July, KSL TV obtained an exclusive interview with Steve Matheson, the man hailed a hero who risked his life to save others.

To honor his brave efforts, the Utah Department of Transportation recognized Matheson with an award.

Matheson received the Silver Barrel Award and challenge coin for his bravery — honors reserved for employees who go above and beyond. He did just that in June, when he noticed a stopped car on Interstate 215 with a woman and two kids in the car.

Matheson slowed down and parked his car right behind the woman’s car to protect her vehicle. Moments later, he was hit by a truck going at freeway speeds.

His efforts to put himself in harm’s way potentially saved the lives of the people in the other car. Thankfully, Matheson is doing well today.