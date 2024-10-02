On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Missionaries helping with Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Oct 2, 2024, 11:39 AM | Updated: 11:40 am

Jonah Wark, right, kisses his wife Sara Martin outside their flood-damaged home on the Pigeon River...

Jonah Wark, right, kisses his wife Sara Martin outside their flood-damaged home on the Pigeon River in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Newport, Tenn. (George Walker IV, AP photo)

(George Walker IV, AP photo)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY DON BRINKERHOFF, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Some missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints moved after Hurricane Helene. Now, they are working on cleanup efforts.

“Missionaries are very resilient,” Geneva Sanchez-Morales said. “They’re young and they come prepared.”

Sanchez-Morales is the stake relief society president for the Pensacola, Florida Stake. That’s where they take care of the evacuated missionaries.

“We opened up two of our buildings, one for the sister missionaries and the other for the elders,” she said. “They came with bedding, they came with clothes. So, we really just provided some shelter and some meals for them.”

Sanchez-Morales said their community didn’t take a direct hit from the storm. This weekend, 600 to 700 members from their church stake and five others will head to Tallahassee to help with Hurricane Helene cleanup efforts.

“That comes through just being organized and having wonderful leadership and direction,” Sanchez-Morales said. “(And) working with state leaders and county officials and leader so we can go in and be helpful truly helpful to those who are in need the most.”

Sanchez-Morales said they’ll be taking all their own food and water and camping gear, so they won’t be pulling on the resources of those they’re helping.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - The Hillman family, from left, Leaf, Lisa, and Chaas, hug as construction crews removed the ...

Associated Press

Tribes celebrate the end of the largest dam removal project in US history

The largest dam removal project in U.S. history has been completed near the California-Oregon border. The move Wednesday marks a major victory for tribes in the region who fought for decades.

2 hours ago

Martin Estrada, US Attorney for the Central District of California, announced federal charges again...

Josh Campbell and Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

Dozens of suspected White supremacist gang members arrested in Los Angeles area in domestic terrorism investigation

A total of 68 suspected gang members with ties to White supremacy were charged in the Los Angeles area Wednesday in a large-scale takedown, federal prosecutors said.

3 hours ago

A 58-year-old Utah woman walking across the shoreline as California Highway Patrol noticed her....

Michael Houck

Utah hiker rescued off a shoreline in California

First responders flew a Utah woman off the California shoreline Sunday morning after she was reported overdue while on a hike.

4 hours ago

Dockworkers strike at the Bayport Container Terminal in Seabrook, Texas. (Mark Felix, AFP/Getty Ima...

Chris Isidore, CNN

People are panic-buying toilet paper because of the port strike

Toilet paper shortages in stores across America are giving folks nightmarish reminders of the pandemic era. But the lack of toilet paper isn’t a direct result of a major port strike Tuesday. It’s because of panic buying.

5 hours ago

Jonah Wark, right, kisses his wife Sara Martin outside their flood-damaged home on the Pigeon River...

Don Brinkerhoff, KSL NewsRadio

Missionaries helping with Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Some missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints moved after Hurricane Helene. Now they are working on cleanup efforts.

5 hours ago

FILE - Debris is visible in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Sept. 30, 2024, in Asheville, N.C. (...

Chris Megerian and Colleen Long, Associated Press

Harris and Biden are fanning out across the Southeast as devastation from Helene grows

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are visiting the Southeast to get a firsthand look at the damage from Hurricane Helene.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Missionaries helping with Hurricane Helene relief efforts