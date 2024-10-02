On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

People are panic-buying toilet paper because of the port strike

Oct 2, 2024, 12:08 PM

Dockworkers strike at the Bayport Container Terminal in Seabrook, Texas. (Mark Felix, AFP/Getty Ima...

Dockworkers strike at the Bayport Container Terminal in Seabrook, Texas. (Mark Felix, AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Mark Felix, AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS ISIDORE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — Toilet paper shortages in stores across America are giving folks nightmarish reminders of the pandemic era. But the lack of toilet paper isn’t a direct result of a major port strike Tuesday. It’s because of panic buying.

Reports of shortages filled social media Tuesday, showing empty shelves where toilet paper and, to a lesser extent, paper towels were supposed to be.

“They cleaned out the toilet paper at my local Walmart in Virginia. Toilet paper hoarding 2.0!,” wrote one person in a post on X, along with a photo of empty shelves.

“Shelves at Costco & Target running low or out of paper towels in Monmouth County NJ,” posted another X user. “Seeing people buying TP & water too in reax to port strike. Costco employee told me they were sold out of TP/paper towels this am.”

But the strike at ports from Maine to Texas will have absolutely zero impact on the supply of these products.

The overwhelming majority — more than 90% by some estimates — of US toilet paper consumption comes from domestic factories. Most of the rest comes from Canada and Mexico, which means it most likely arrives by rail or truck, not ship.

A glut of toilet paper

The American Forest and Paper Association, the trade group representing paper manufacturers, expressed concerns about the impact that the port strike could have on its members. But it cited the risk to its exports to foreign markets being cut off by the strike. Not imports.

If anything, the strike could result in a glut of toilet paper. Not a shortage.

But that didn’t stop the mob psychology of people rushing to stock up out of fear of a shortage, fed by bad memories of shortages and limitations on purchases that occurred in 2020 during the pandemic.

There will likely be some shortages caused by the port strike, but mostly for perishable goods for which the US market depends on imports. Item one is bananas.

Imports account for nearly 100% of the US supply of bananas, America’s most popular fruit by volume, and more than half of banana imports come in through the ports being struck as of early Tuesday morning, according to data from the American Farm Bureau. More than a quarter of the imports come in through just one port in Wilmington, Delaware.

Those bananas have a short shelf life. It’s only a couple of weeks between when they are cut from a banana tree to when they appear on grocery shelves, and it’s less than two weeks after that they turn brown or black on your kitchen counter. So, shippers weren’t able to ship a large volume in advance of the strike.

Toilet paper is the opposite of a perishable good. Any toilet paper hoarded today will last until the next round of panic buying, even it happens years from now. Almost none of it moved through the ports that are shut today.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - The Hillman family, from left, Leaf, Lisa, and Chaas, hug as construction crews removed the ...

Associated Press

Tribes celebrate the end of the largest dam removal project in US history

The largest dam removal project in U.S. history has been completed near the California-Oregon border. The move Wednesday marks a major victory for tribes in the region who fought for decades.

2 hours ago

Martin Estrada, US Attorney for the Central District of California, announced federal charges again...

Josh Campbell and Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

Dozens of suspected White supremacist gang members arrested in Los Angeles area in domestic terrorism investigation

A total of 68 suspected gang members with ties to White supremacy were charged in the Los Angeles area Wednesday in a large-scale takedown, federal prosecutors said.

3 hours ago

A 58-year-old Utah woman walking across the shoreline as California Highway Patrol noticed her....

Michael Houck

Utah hiker rescued off a shoreline in California

First responders flew a Utah woman off the California shoreline Sunday morning after she was reported overdue while on a hike.

4 hours ago

Dockworkers strike at the Bayport Container Terminal in Seabrook, Texas. (Mark Felix, AFP/Getty Ima...

Chris Isidore, CNN

People are panic-buying toilet paper because of the port strike

Toilet paper shortages in stores across America are giving folks nightmarish reminders of the pandemic era. But the lack of toilet paper isn’t a direct result of a major port strike Tuesday. It’s because of panic buying.

5 hours ago

Jonah Wark, right, kisses his wife Sara Martin outside their flood-damaged home on the Pigeon River...

Don Brinkerhoff, KSL NewsRadio

Missionaries helping with Hurricane Helene relief efforts

Some missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints moved after Hurricane Helene. Now they are working on cleanup efforts.

5 hours ago

FILE - Debris is visible in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Sept. 30, 2024, in Asheville, N.C. (...

Chris Megerian and Colleen Long, Associated Press

Harris and Biden are fanning out across the Southeast as devastation from Helene grows

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are visiting the Southeast to get a firsthand look at the damage from Hurricane Helene.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

People are panic-buying toilet paper because of the port strike