Utah hiker rescued off a shoreline in California

BIG SUR. California — First responders flew a Utah woman off the California shoreline Sunday morning after being reported overdue while on a hike.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 58-year-old woman was reported missing in the Willow Creek area after telling her husband that she would hunt for rocks during low tide.

CHP said its helicopter could not deploy until 1:30 p.m. due to the fog and low marine layer over Highway 1.

The helicopter team reported finding the woman’s vehicle at a turnout on HWY 1, just north of the Kirk Creek Campground. After focusing the search on the shoreline, the team found the woman on a rocky beach.

CHP said the helicopter team landed on a sandy access point about 200 yards from her location. A flight officer reached her and assisted her to the helicopter, where she was flown back to her vehicle.