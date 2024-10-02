On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

DWR urging hunters to have harvested deer checked for chronic wasting disease

Oct 2, 2024, 2:47 PM | Updated: 4:36 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY With hunting season approaching, biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are asking deer hunters to have their harvested deer tested for chronic wasting disease.

According to a news release from the DWR, chronic wasting disease is a rare transmissible disease that impacts the nervous systems of deer, elk and moose. In 2002, the disease was first found in the state in a buck deer that was taken in the rifle hunt in an area near Vernal.

“The disease is caused by a misfolded protein, called a prion, that accumulates in the animal’s brain and spinal cord,” the release stated.

The release further states that it is caused by the same misfolded protein in mad cow disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the transmission of the disease from animal to human is considered to be low. However, the CDC recommends not eating meat from animals infected with the disease.

Units were the disease has been found

The DWR said there are currently 262 mule deer and six elk that are infected with the disease. According to the DWR, the disease has been found in the following hunting units across the state:

  • Book Cliffs
  • Diamond Mountain
  • East Canyon
  • La Sal
  • Manti
  • Nebo
  • Nine Mile
  • Oquirrh/Stansbury
  • San Juan
  • Vernal/Bonaza
  • Wasatch
  • Yellowstone

In order to sample the statewide population for the disease, the DWR has monitoring checkpoints set up at various hunting units across the state. These checkpoints rotate every five years, according to the DWR. A map of the hunting units being tested this year can be found by clicking here.

“We take the presence of CWD in Utah seriously and will continue to do extensive monitoring to stay on top of the disease and its prevalence in the state,” said DWR State Wildlife Veterinarian Ginger Stout in a news release. “Recent surveys have shown that 78% of hunters have never had their deer tested for CWD.”

The locations of the monitoring check stations and sampling units can be found by clicking here.

