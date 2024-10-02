Pedestrian dead after crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a crash in Salt Lake City Wednesday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred at 738 S. 700 East.

Based on preliminary information, police say that the driver of a vehicle traveling north on 700 East lost control and struck a parked car. The impact of the collision pushed the parked car into a woman walking on the sidewalk, killing her.

Emergency personnel say the victim died at the scene.

Police said the victim is an adult woman.

“Northbound traffic on 700 East from 800 South to 700 South will be closed for several hours,” SLCPD said, just before 12:45 p.m.

Police said they were investigating another unrelated crash on 800 South and 600 East at the same time. The department advised drivers to be aware and expect delays in the general area.

The department said an investigation was underway, and the cause of the deadly crash was still to be determined.

The identity and age of the victim have not been released.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.