Police: Multiple reports of Kearns High School students being robbed at gunpoint

Oct 2, 2024, 3:03 PM | Updated: 4:27 pm

The outside of Kearns High School on Sept. 30, 2023....

(FILE) - The outside of Kearns High School on Sept. 30, 2023. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

KEARNS — Police are investigating at least four cases of Kearns High School students being robbed at gunpoint just outside of the school.

Detective Angie Oldham with the Unified Police Department said the robberies happened over the three weeks on the train tracks east of the high school, with the most recent report on Sept. 27.

“We’ve had some victims call in to report that they’ve been held at gunpoint and robbed of their personal items, including shoes,” Oldham said. “Phone, credit cards, money, anything like that, anything of value that the students have on them, these suspects take.”

Police believe the students are crossing the train tracks as a shortcut to go to and from school and are asking them to stop entering it. This is not only because of the robberies but also because it’s private property, and students are technically trespassing.

“That’s why we’ve been asking every parent and child, please stop using these train tracks as a walkway. It’s not safe,” Oldham said. “Union Pacific did put up a fence that was damaged by a parent so that the kids could still cross there.”

Oldham said investigators tracked down two suspects but are still looking for others. The main suspect in the first two cases was a juvenile, but it’s unknown if they attended Kearns High School.

Police are still searching for the suspect in the two recent robberies, who could be 18 to 20 years old, white or Hispanic, and speaks Spanish and English.

Safe Schools

