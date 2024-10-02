Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 7

SALT LAKE CITY – The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our winner this week is Granger High School’s Ezekiel Kasitaki.

Salt Lake County Player of the Week – Ezekiel Kasitaki, QB, DB (Granger)

Kasitaki and the Granger Lancers made the trip to Kearns High School for a Region 4 showdown of two teams looking to jump start their season. The Lancers wasted little time in jumping all over the Cougars as they raced out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. Kasitaki bookended the quarter with a pair of touchdown runs as he led the Lancers offensively. He also chipped in on defense with a 32-yard pick-six to set the tone on that side of the ball.

Granger would finish the first half with a flourish as Kasitaki scored his fourth and final touchdown of the game. The Lancers would take a 54-0 lead to the locker room at halftime. With the UHSAA mercy rule in effect and a running clock in the second half, Granger’s defense was unrelenting. They ensured they would get the road shutout as Granger defeated Kearns 61-0. The Lancers improved to 1-1 in region play and 2-5 overall on the season with the win.

Player of the Week Selection

