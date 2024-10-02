Concern for public safety after bat with rabies found in Pioneer Park

SALT LAKE CITY — A bat found in Pioneer Park tested positive for rabies, leaving health officials concerned for public safety after hearing multiple people may have come in contact with the animal.

On Wednesday, the Salt Lake County Health Department sent a notice that the Utah Public Health Lab tested a bat from the park for rabies, and the results proved the bat was infected.

“Salt Lake County Animal Services collected the bat from the park, where people assumed to be experiencing homelessness informed the animal services officer that members of the unsheltered community handled the bat, potentially for an extended period,” the release reported.

According to the health department, rabies is an infectious viral disease that affects the nervous system of humans and other mammals. Usually, rabies can be contracted through a bite or scratch of an animal that is infected. It may also be transmitted from “infectious material” such as saliva, if it comes in contact with someone’s eyes, nose, mouth, or wounds.

Symptoms of rabies

Rabid bats will display abnormal behavior, like being active during the day or spending time on the ground. They may appear weak, dehydrated, or unable to fly. This may make them more approachable than usual, but health experts stress the importance of reporting such behaviors and keeping yourself, children, and pets away.

The health department said that once clinical signs of rabies appear, the disease is considered 100% fatal. Signs and symptoms of rabies in humans can include:

insomnia

anxiety

confusion

slight or partial paralysis

excitation

hallucinations

agitation

increase in saliva

difficulty swallowing

fear of water

Health resources

The Salt Lake County Health Department reportedly canvassed Pioneer Park on Wednesday afternoon to distribute flyers and find people who had contact with the bat so they could receive medication to prevent rabies infection. The department is working with Fourth Street Clinic, area homeless resource centers, and other partners that serve the unsheltered community to inform them of the situation.

If you touched or were touched by a bat, the health department said to call it at 385-468-4222 immediately to be evaluated.

If you are experiencing homelessness and were in contact with a bat, you may visit the Fourth Street clinic or a hospital emergency department. The department stressed the importance of notifying health experts that you came in contact with a bat upon arrival.

Utah law protects all bat species, and it is illegal to harm a bat due to their value to Utah’s environment.