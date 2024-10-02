On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Concern for public safety after bat with rabies found in Pioneer Park

Oct 2, 2024, 3:07 PM | Updated: 3:20 pm

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 20: A Grey-Headed Flying Fox flies through the air at the Royal Botanic ...

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 20: A Grey-Headed Flying Fox flies through the air at the Royal Botanic Gardens March 20, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. Flying Foxes, or fruit bats, have taken up permanent roosts in the Botanic Gardens, causing major damage to heritage trees in the park. The Royal Botanic Gardens has begun a program to deter the flying foxes from roosting, as there are now some 11,000 bats roosting in the park. Deterents include noise to disturb sleep patterns, plastic bags attached to branches of trees, strobe lights, odours, and the playing of taped distress calls. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A bat found in Pioneer Park tested positive for rabies, leaving health officials concerned for public safety after hearing multiple people may have come in contact with the animal.

On Wednesday, the Salt Lake County Health Department sent a notice that the Utah Public Health Lab tested a bat from the park for rabies, and the results proved the bat was infected.

“Salt Lake County Animal Services collected the bat from the park, where people assumed to be experiencing homelessness informed the animal services officer that members of the unsheltered community handled the bat, potentially for an extended period,” the release reported.

According to the health department, rabies is an infectious viral disease that affects the nervous system of humans and other mammals. Usually, rabies can be contracted through a bite or scratch of an animal that is infected. It may also be transmitted from “infectious material” such as saliva, if it comes in contact with someone’s eyes, nose, mouth, or wounds.

Symptoms of rabies

Rabid bats will display abnormal behavior, like being active during the day or spending time on the ground. They may appear weak, dehydrated, or unable to fly. This may make them more approachable than usual, but health experts stress the importance of reporting such behaviors and keeping yourself, children, and pets away.

The health department said that once clinical signs of rabies appear, the disease is considered 100% fatal. Signs and symptoms of rabies in humans can include:

  • insomnia
  • anxiety
  • confusion
  • slight or partial paralysis
  • excitation
  • hallucinations
  • agitation
  • increase in saliva
  • difficulty swallowing
  • fear of water

Health resources

The Salt Lake County Health Department reportedly canvassed Pioneer Park on Wednesday afternoon to distribute flyers and find people who had contact with the bat so they could receive medication to prevent rabies infection. The department is working with Fourth Street Clinic, area homeless resource centers, and other partners that serve the unsheltered community to inform them of the situation.

If you touched or were touched by a bat, the health department said to call it at 385-468-4222 immediately to be evaluated.

If you are experiencing homelessness and were in contact with a bat, you may visit the Fourth Street clinic or a hospital emergency department. The department stressed the importance of notifying health experts that you came in contact with a bat upon arrival.

Utah law protects all bat species, and it is illegal to harm a bat due to their value to Utah’s environment.

Flyer distributed by the Salt Lake County Health Department on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (South Salt Lake Animal Services)

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 20: A Grey-Headed Flying Fox flies through the air at the Royal Botanic ...

Carlysle Price

Concern for public safety after bat with rabies found in Pioneer Park

A bat found in Pioneer Park tested positive for rabies, leaving health officials concerned for public safety after hearing multiple people may have come in contact with the animal.

2 hours ago

School officials participate in ribbon cutting for the Snoezelen Room a the Al-Basma Special Educat...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

BYU helps provide multi-sensory room at school for special education in Jerusalem

The BYU Jerusalem Center celebrated the opening of a new multi-sensory room to benefit children in a special education school.

2 days ago

The American Red Cross delivered around $4,000 worth of groceries to the Salt Lake Calvary Baptist ...

Emma Benson

Red cross, Calvary Baptist Church partner to fight hunger in Utah

The American Red Cross of Utah and the Salt Lake Calvary Baptist Church are teaming up to combat hunger.

5 days ago

Craig Knight completed the 29029 Everest Challenge in August, just 16 months after a full hip repla...

Emma Benson

‘I got my life back’: Utah man climbs equivalent of Mt. Everest one year after hip replacement

Craig Knight loves athletic challenges. Originally from Chicago, the Midway man has competed in various triathlons for more than 20 years. But a few years ago, he started having some pain in his right hip.

6 days ago

Dr. Kenneth Oliver, a chiropractic neurologist at The Neuro Clinic, showing the new way doctors can...

Emma Benson

Utah clinic using new game-changing concussion diagnostic device

A new piece of technology is allowing doctors to determine whether a patient has had a concussion without a baseline test.

7 days ago

FILE - Utah Lake on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Alton Barnhart

Algal bloom warning to residents at Utah Lake

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality updated the harmful algal bloom monitoring, warning both American Fork and Lindon Marina residents to be careful. 

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Concern for public safety after bat with rabies found in Pioneer Park