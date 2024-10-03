On the Site:
KSL INVESTIGATES

Standard Optical CEO says customers will get their orders after the Utah eyecare provider closed its stores this week

Oct 2, 2024, 11:10 PM

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


WEST VALLEY CITY Standard Optical customers looking to pick up their glasses or contact lenses are being met with locked doors. On Monday, the 113-year-old Utah-based eye care provider shuttered its stores.

At the Sugar House location, on the door and just below a growing stack of failed delivery notices, we saw a sign saying the store is “closed for the forseeable future.” Calling the contact number on the website didn’t yield any better results – just the message telling us the number we’re trying to reach is currently unavailable.

But when we stopped by Standard Optical’s headquarters in West Valley City, I was let in by a customer, Lily Salgado. She has a complaint very similar to one we’ve been hearing.

“I’ve been waiting for about a year for my contacts,” she said. “I’ve been to three locations and no update whatsoever.”

Salgado says she has been driving all over the Salt Lake valley, desperate to get her hands on the contacts for which she says she’s already paid about $1,000 for.

Standard Optical customers looking to pick up their glasses or contact lenses are being met with locked doors. On Monday, Oct. 1, 2024, the 113-year-old Utah-based eye care provider shuttered its stores.

The KSL Investigators have heard from several viewers who say they’ve ordered and paid for contact lenses or glasses but haven’t received them. In some cases, it’s a problem that’s been going on for months. Complaints have also been stacking up with the Better Business Bureau Mountain West, which has slapped the company with an F rating.

“We did, as a company, struggle post pandemic,” Standard Optical’s CEO Stephen Shubach, told me.

He says rising wages and other costs have put the company behind. They were preparing to sell the company but this past Monday, that deal blew up.

Into the dark

“We went dark,” Shubach said. “It means that we have no employees – that we had to lay them off because we couldn’t meet payroll. Everything was set up for this September 30th deal.”

Going dark does not mean out of business insists Shuback. He says they hope to reorganize and reopen.

“We decided to lock up for now, restructure the company, and go forward from then,” he said.

“What kind of timeline are you looking at?” I asked.

“Probably two weeks,” Shubach responded.

“You think your stores will be open again in two weeks?”

“I would hope so.”

In the meantime, Shubach says he is making customers a priority.

“What message do you have for customers who have paid, but haven’t gotten their products?” I asked.

“We’re doing that right now,” he answered. “So, for example, our lab is open and it’s completing glasses jobs right now. There’s a little bit of a back-order problem with contacts, but we are rectifying that as we go forward.”

Indeed, as I sat in Standard Optical’s lobby, I listened to their friendly receptionist calling people to let them know their orders are ready and handover the completed orders to other customers as they came in.

I pointed out to Shubach that the phone number on the website is disconnected, so he gave me another number for customers that need to reach him to call. That number is 801-972-0203.



