How To Watch Game Night Live: Skyridge Falcons @ Lone Peak Knights

Oct 2, 2024, 3:07 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Game Night Live heads to Utah County for a Game of the Week battle between Region 3’s top two teams.

The Skyridge Falcons (5-2, 2-0) take on the Lone Peak Knights (6-1, 2-0) on Friday, October 4.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis, and rankings, follow us on social.

Game Night Live: Week Eight

Skyridge Falcons @ Lone Peak Knights

Skyridge handed the Lehi Pioneers their first loss last week in a 20-16 Thursday night thriller. Junior QB Kaneal Sweetwyne completed 12-of-22 passes for 135 yards and three interceptions. Senior running back Zaeden Selu gained 148 yards on the ground while he and Sweetwyne each scored a rushing TD.

Lone Peak blew out American Fork in a 49-28 win. Junior QB Kepa Niumeitolu threw for 252 yards and four of the Knight’s seven touchdowns. Sophomore running back Sean Tahi ran for 104 yards and three TDs on the ground. Four different Lone Peak receivers caught a touchdown pass.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Skyridge and Lone Peak is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

