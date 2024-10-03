On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

KSL Investigates: Utah prison admits K-9’s death in hot car was preventable, officer reassigned

Oct 2, 2024, 10:56 PM

Courtney Johns's Profile Picture

BY COURTNEY JOHNS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY  Over a year since K-9 officer named Loki was found dead inside a vehicle at the Utah State Correctional Facility, the District Attorney’s Office still has not released any results from the investigation, including details on what exactly happened to the dog. 

What happened? 

It has been 447 days since Loki, a working K-9, was found dead inside his handler’s truck near the kennels at the Utah State Prison on July 13, 2023. Temperatures were in the high 90s that day. Since then, the KSL Investigators have submitted dozens of public records requests to multiple state agencies. All have been denied, citing an ongoing investigation. 

While the Utah Department of Corrections has not disclosed exactly what happened to cause the K-9’s death, Glen Mills, director of communications and government relations for the Utah Department of Corrections, acknowledged that Loki’s death was preventable. “Absolutely. No question about that,” Mills said.  

The officer’s status 

Mills confirmed that the officer involved in Loki’s death is still employed by the department. The officer was placed on paid leave for nearly four months following Loki’s death, costing taxpayers $20,957.30. 

While the handler has returned to duty, Mills said he no longer has a K-9 and is not involved in the department’s K-9 program. When asked if he would be allowed to have a K-9 in the future, Mills said, “At this point there is no plan for that.” 

Mills would not disclose whether the officer was disciplined, citing the ongoing investigation by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office. 

More than a year after a K-9 died in a hot vehicle at the Utah State Correctional Facility, the handler responsible is still working for the department. The KSL Investigators look at how much the incident has cost taxpayers. (Utah Department of Corrections)

The cost to taxpayers 

The KSL Investigators found the incident has so far cost taxpayers $40,757.30. That includes $20,957.30 for the officer’s paid leave and $9,900 each for Loki and his replacement, Max. These figures do not factor in the time the department spent training a new K-9: an eight-week course plus annual recertification. 

The estimate also does not include the cost of the K-9 death investigation. This investigation was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation. The KSL Investigators reached out to the State Bureau of Investigation on Monday for an estimate on their costs but have not received a response.  

Changes to the department

Mills said the Utah Department of Corrections has since updated its policies to prevent a similar incident from happening again. The new policies clearly define when a K-9 should be in a car or kennel, establish stricter requirements for K-9 handlers, and include regular inspections on vehicles and equipment to ensure they are functioning properly. Mills said the department also plans to equip all vehicles with alert systems that can notify officers if a vehicle becomes too hot.  

“Cost aside, the tragedy here is the loss of a canine officer,” said Mills. “We rely on our canine officers to complete our mission here in the Department of Corrections, and they play a key role in it. So, that’s the most devastating element to all of this.”  

The KSL Investigators also reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment on why the investigation is taking so long. In a statement, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill wrote, “This is an ongoing investigation. We have requested and received materials as recently as last week from the Utah Department of Corrections. We believe it is the responsibility of this office to be thorough in the investigation of an accident that led to the death of K9 Officer Loki.”

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

Standard Optical customers looking to pick up their glasses or contact lenses are being met with lo...

Matt Gephardt

Standard Optical CEO says customers will get their orders after the Utah eyecare provider closed its stores this week

Standard Optical customers looking to pick up their glasses or contact lenses are being met with locked doors. On Monday, the 113-year-old Utah-based eye care provider shuttered its stores.

1 hour ago

More than a year after a K-9 died in a hot vehicle at the Utah State Correctional Facility, the han...

Courtney Johns

KSL Investigates: Utah prison admits K-9’s death in hot car was preventable, officer reassigned

More than a year after a K-9 died in a hot vehicle at the Utah State Correctional Facility, the handler responsible is still working for the department. The KSL Investigators look at how much the incident has cost taxpayers.

2 hours ago

The KSL Investigators looked into claims from four candidates vying to be Utah’s next attorney ge...

Daniella Rivera, Deanie Wimmer and Annie Knox, KSL TV

Truth Test: Fact-checking claims from candidates for Utah Attorney General

The KSL Investigators looked into claims from four candidates vying to be Utah’s next attorney general.

18 hours ago

A report from the Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council reports of counterfeit air bags, counterfe...

Matt Gephardt

Authorities seizing more dangerous fake car parts

A report from the Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council reports of counterfeit air bags, counterfeit brake pads, counterfeit wheels and other knock-off parts that American consumers may be buying unwittingly for their cars.

2 days ago

Nearly two years after a KSL Investigation revealed failures to investigate reports of rape against...

Daniella Rivera

Serial sexual predator at center of KSL Investigation receives second prison sentence this month

A man at the center of KSL’s Failure to Protect series pleaded guilty and was sentenced in a second sexual assault case adjudicated this month.

6 days ago

Hands holding a cell phone...

Courtney Johns

Disconnecting from Danger: KSL Investigates exposes major providers failing to follow domestic abuse law

KSL investigates major cell carriers’ implementation of the Safe Connections Act, revealing mixed results and detailing the fastest ways for survivors to separate their lines from abusers.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

KSL Investigates: Utah prison admits K-9’s death in hot car was preventable, officer reassigned