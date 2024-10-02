Stronger Cody Williams Noticing Improvement On Defense

SALT LAKE CITY – Perhaps the biggest knock on Utah Jazz rookie Cody Williams at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine was his lack of strength.

Though he measured in at over 6-foot-6, Williams weighed just 178 pounds leaving college, meaning he needed to add weight if he wanted to see the floor early in his career.

Cody Williams Working On Defensive End

Adding weight became one of Williams’s top priorities after the Jazz drafted in June.

“Focused on just staying here, obviously getting stronger, getting used to lifting, and practicing at the NBA level,” Williams said.

Early in training camp, that added strength has paid off.

“On the court, it just feels like more balance,” Williams said. “It’s harder for people to beat me off the dribble, I’m able to get lower and fight better.”

Defense is a key talking point at practice for the Jazz who finished last season with the league’s worst defensive rating. One area the team feels it can improve is its toughness.

“I want it to be very physical, today was a really physical practice, tomorrow will be the same,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said.

That physicality has caught Williams’s eye during training camp after weeks of open gym.

“Not a lot of people realize how physical it is, especially in ball screens,” Williams said. “Ball screens, you’re allowed to steer, push, so think just learning how to use my body to be more physical has definitely been a huge part of it.”

Williams Length Will Help Jazz Defense

While adding weight will continue to be a focus for Williams, his superior length should be an asset from the jump.

The rookie has a wingspan over seven feet, which paired with his athleticism should allow him to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

“For me, it’s learning angles, getting really good at playing passing angles and driving lane angles, and just using my length to be disruptive,” Williams said.

Cody Williams with the steal & slam! 💪 pic.twitter.com/LXNGPr3bIz — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) January 14, 2024

After trading Kris Dunn in the offseason, the Jazz don’t return anybody from last season who averaged more than a steal per game.

That’s something Williams said he hopes to change.

“With my length, if I’m in the right position a lot of steals should just fall into my lap.”

Williams is set to make his Jazz debut when the team hosts the New Zealand Breakers on Friday to open their preseason schedule.

Jazz Preseason Opener Vs. Breakers

The Jazz will face the Breakers on Friday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

