On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Stronger Cody Williams Noticing Improvement On Defense

Oct 2, 2024, 4:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Perhaps the biggest knock on Utah Jazz rookie Cody Williams at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine was his lack of strength.

Though he measured in at over 6-foot-6, Williams weighed just 178 pounds leaving college, meaning he needed to add weight if he wanted to see the floor early in his career.

Related: Jazz Plan To Go Forward With Youth Movement

Cody Williams Working On Defensive End

Adding weight became one of Williams’s top priorities after the Jazz drafted in June.

“Focused on just staying here, obviously getting stronger, getting used to lifting, and practicing at the NBA level,” Williams said.

Early in training camp, that added strength has paid off.

“On the court, it just feels like more balance,” Williams said. “It’s harder for people to beat me off the dribble, I’m able to get lower and fight better.”

Defense is a key talking point at practice for the Jazz who finished last season with the league’s worst defensive rating. One area the team feels it can improve is its toughness.

“I want it to be very physical, today was a really physical practice, tomorrow will be the same,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said.

That physicality has caught Williams’s eye during training camp after weeks of open gym.

“Not a lot of people realize how physical it is, especially in ball screens,” Williams said. “Ball screens, you’re allowed to steer, push, so think just learning how to use my body to be more physical has definitely been a huge part of it.”

Williams Length Will Help Jazz Defense

While adding weight will continue to be a focus for Williams, his superior length should be an asset from the jump.

The rookie has a wingspan over seven feet, which paired with his athleticism should allow him to wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

“For me, it’s learning angles, getting really good at playing passing angles and driving lane angles, and just using my length to be disruptive,” Williams said.

After trading Kris Dunn in the offseason, the Jazz don’t return anybody from last season who averaged more than a steal per game.

That’s something Williams said he hopes to change.

“With my length, if I’m in the right position a lot of steals should just fall into my lap.”

Williams is set to make his Jazz debut when the team hosts the New Zealand Breakers on Friday to open their preseason schedule.

Jazz Preseason Opener Vs. Breakers

The Jazz will face the Breakers on Friday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stronger Cody Williams Noticing Improvement On Defense

Utah Jazz rookie Cody Williams has hit the weight room this summer and hopes it added strength will help on the team on defense.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Wolverines Named 2028 NCAA Tournament Host

Utah Valley University will host the first and second rounds of the 2028 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Delta Center.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Skyridge Falcons @ Lone Peak Knights

Game Night Live heads to Utah County for a Game of the Week battle between the top two Region 3 teams.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 7

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 8

Week 8 streaming schedule for the 2024 Utah high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: Say Hello To BYU At No. 1

The latest installment of Big 12 power rankings has BYU at the top.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Stronger Cody Williams Noticing Improvement On Defense