‘These United States’ a heartwarming documentary on unity and community

SALT LAKE CITY — In a time when division often makes headlines, the new documentary on KSL TV, ‘These United States’, reminds us of the power of coming together. This heartwarming film showcases incredible stories of unity and community across our nation.

Traveling Across the Nation

KSL TV takes viewers on a journey through various parts of the country, highlighting how diverse populations are working to serve and help one another. From California to Atlanta, Georgia, people are finding meaningful ways to connect.

Voices of Unity

David Levinson, founder of Big Sunday, and one of the documentary’s participants, emphasized, “Absolutely everybody has some way they can help somebody else. Absolutely everyone has some time that they need help. And we all have to look out for one another, especially in this very divided and divisive time.”

Connecting Through Music

In one segment, choir members from The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, are joined by members from the Spelman College and Morehouse College glee clubs from Atlanta, Georgia. This union showcases all three choirs singing together in Utah and Georgia and finding friendship and harmony despite their differences.

“In this age where difference is so pointed out, it was an example of we’re not trying to change you. We’re just trying to be with you,” said Dr. Kevin Johnson Director of the Spelman College Glee Club. “People of all different walks of life can come together and have one goal in mind,” said a participant from the Morehouse choir.

Acts of Kindness

The documentary also features the “Light Up Navajo” project on the Navajo Nation, where power companies from various communities in America send crews to help extend power to homes that have been living without electricity. Deenise Becenti public affairs manager for Navajo Tribal Utility District said, “We have people in different communities in America, that send crews out here to help us extend power to homes, where families have been living without electricity.”

This story illustrates how both those who offer help and those who receive help benefit.

The Power of Collective Action

This documentary celebrates the remarkable strength of community and the transformative impact of collective action. Whether it’s a grassroots movement, a local act of kindness, or a nationwide effort, the film highlights the positive impact of coming together.

A Message of Hope

Elijah Gatling from Morehouse College sums it up: “With the state of our government, with the state of our nation, with the state of our world, we needed to see love amongst people from different walks of life.”

Don’t Miss It

Don’t miss this uplifting documentary that highlights the best of who we are. “These United States” premieres this Sunday at 1 p.m. on KSL TV. You can also watch it on the KSL + TV app.

Along with this documentary, KSL TV will be airing other inspiring content all weekend long.