Wife arrested, charged with murder of missing Utah guardsman

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A Utah woman has been arrested and charged for the death of her husband, who was reported missing in September.

According to the Cottonwood Heights Police Department, Jennifer Gledhill, 41, was booked and charged with first-degree murder and obstruction of justice after she reported her husband, Matthew Johnson, 51, missing on Sept. 20. Gledhill is in custody.

Johnson was a respected member of a U.S. military special operations unit, police said. He was employed with the Utah National Guard and was due to return from leave on Sept. 23. He was last seen Sept. 20 and police said witnesses reported an argument between the couple near or on that day. Investigators believe Johnson died of a gunshot wound. His truck was located Monday in the area of 3100 East and Fort Union Boulevard.

Johnson and Gledhill had been considering divorce since July and have three children, all minors, police said. Court documents showed court documents had been filed for divorce and included orders not to harass, intimidate or disturb the peace of the other party and that there was a possible significant custody dispute.

Cottonwood Heights police received reports of a crime on Saturday, Sept 28, and said, “investigators have gathered significant physical and digital evidence along with witness testimony which supports the probable cause for arrest.”

Police are not releasing further information without consultation with Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. Investigators worked with Gill and his office, the state’s crime lab and the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday night, the Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Jennifer Gledhill’s arrest.

“The Salt Lake County District’s Attorney’s Office is aware of the arrest of Jennifer Gledhill by the Cottonwood Heights Police Department on suspicion of the alleged murder of her husband Matthew Johnson,” Gill said. The matter will be screened for any charges, as is our protocol.”

Lt. Col. Chris Kroeber, a public affairs officer for the Utah National Guard, sent the following message regarding Wednesday’s events.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent news regarding Staff Sgt. Matthew Johnson,” Kroeber said. “He was a valuable member of the Utah National Guard team and will be sorely missed.”